New Zocalo Vendor Will Serve Korean Fried Chicken Sandwiches

A new vendor serving Asian-style chicken sandwiches is slated to join Zocalo Food Park this spring. Malee Thao plans to debut her food trailer, SANDU, at the food park, 636 S. 6th St., by the end of April.

The business will come with a built-in fanbase. Thao, who also owns S’Blendid Boba Tea, began serving Korean fried chicken sandwiches out of her former location at North Avenue Market. The ultra-crispy sandwiches were an instant hit — so much so, that customers have been asking after their next fix almost constantly since the cafe’s closure in January 2023.

“One of the most asked questions by our followers was if we were going to bring back our Korean fried chicken sandwiches,” Thao told Urban Milwaukee in June.

The upcoming food trailer will join six existing vendors at the park, which opened in 2019. Scratch Ice Cream, Ruby’s Bagels, Modern Maki, Mazorca Tacos, Hot Box Pizza and Anytime Arepa currently operate at Zocalo. The park also includes an indoor tavern space, which recently reopened following renovations.

The revamped tavern pops with primary colors, lush greenery and funky details. The warmly-lit, welcoming space features comfy seating via newly-installed booths and loungy corner couches.

Thao is also working towards opening a standalone location for her cafe, S’Blendid Boba Tea. She first launched the business in 2022, serving at farmers markets and pop-ups throughout the area. The cafe made its brick-and-mortar debut later that year at North Avenue Market, 5900 W. North Ave.

Despite delays, the cafe is slated to open in the coming months at 2229 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in Bay View.