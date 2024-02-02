Shawarma House Offering Freebies For Anniversary

The 10-year-old restaurant is giving away shawarma sandwiches, coffee, dessert on Feb. 3.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Though it’s traditional to receive gifts on one’s birthday, Shawarma House will generously turn the tables this weekend in honor of its loyal customers.

The restaurant, 2921 N. Oakland Ave., will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 3, offering free shawarma sandwiches, coffee, dessert and gift cards from noon until 11 p.m.

“Shawarma House is different because we’ve invested in creating a bright and exciting space which represents excellence and hope for the Middle East and its peoples,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post about the upcoming anniversary.

Shawarma House has been serving Milwaukee since 2014, when brothers Bara, Saleh and Mahmoud Saed joined forces to open the restaurant’s flagship location on the East Side. Since then, the business has expanded to three locations, including one in Houston.

The brothers previously operated another Shawarma House in Greenfield. Peshawar Restaurant now operates at the address, serving Indian and Pakistani cuisine.

Billed as Wisconsin’s “oldest and first authentic family-owned shawarma restaurant,” Shawarma House offers an extensive menu of Middle Eastern dishes — particularly Levantine cuisine — including chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, lamb skewers, gyros and kefta kabobs.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Shawarma, the restaurant’s signature dish, consists of thinly-sliced meat which is stacked on an inverted cone and slow-roasted on a vertical rotisserie. Slices of meat are then shaved from the cone, wrapped in warm pita and served with garlic sauce, rice, pickled vegetables and other toppings.

Vegetarian options such as falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, dawali, tabbouleh, lentil soup and Jerusalem salad are also available, along with desserts including baklava (regular and chocolate) and maamoul cookies.

A full menu is available to view online.

Shawarma House has offered anniversary specials in years past. For its eighth anniversary, the restaurant sold its signature shawarbun, a cross between a cheeseburger and shawarma, for a discounted price. However, this is the first year that the restaurant plans to give away free food.

Shawarma House, a Halal-certified restaurant, is open from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. The restaurant also offers online ordering, takeout and delivery.