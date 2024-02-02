Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Three high school seniors have been awarded $1,000 scholarships as winners of a Rosa Parks essay contest.

The fourth annual Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) Rosa Parks Scholarship essay contest asked seniors to write an essay inspired by the Parks’ quote: “Each person must live their life as a model for others.” More than 130 high school students from 26 high schools around the county submitted essays.

The 2024 winners are Zorin Gray of Rufus King High School, Portia Pavelchik of Greendale High School and Aaron Lee of Brown Deer High School. Their scholarships will go toward the cost of their higher education.

“Rosa Parks’ enduring legacy serves as inspiration, and I find pride in our county’s young trailblazers as they embark on their unique journeys to elevate the community,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “Through the Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship, MCTS is positively amplifying the important voices of our youth. I look forward to witnessing the continued contribution of Rosa Parks’ legacy through the impactful words of our younger generation.”

The transit system announces the scholarship contest each year on Rosa Parks Day, Dec. 1 and the winners around Feb. 4, which is Parks’ birthday and national Transit Equity Day.

Each of the winners wrote essays explaining what they believe makes for good role models, offering examples from both their own lives and of civil rights icons like Parks. Lee, who is currently the co-chair of the Milwaukee County Youth Commission, plans to attend UW-Madison to study mechanical engineering and eventually become a commercial pilot. Gray has set his sights on one day earning a Ph.D. in applied economics. And Pavelchik plans to pursue a career in medicine.

“It has been a pleasure to get the opportunity to read so many inspiring essays from youth across Milwaukee County, and each participant deserves a round of applause for their wise and courageous words,” said Jacqueline Zeledon, strategic communications manager for the Milwaukee County Office of Equity and a contest judge.