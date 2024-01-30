Phobruary Returns To Silver City

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When Vietnamese cooks first added rice noodles, meat and fragrant herbs to bowls of slow-simmered broth, they didn’t intend to create the ideal cold-weather meal for diners halfway across the world.

But today — thanks to immigrants from the Southeast Asian country — Wisconsinites happily slurp down bowls of piping hot pho all winter long.

In fact, Milwaukee launched an annual celebration of the dish more than a decade ago. The month-long Phobruary, now in its 11th year, invites diners to sample the soul-warming soup at a variety of southside eateries.

Phobruary, presented by VIA CDC, is set to return on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with participating restaurants including Thai Bar-B-Que, Bamboo Restaurant and Vientiane Noodle Shop.

The restaurants, all located in the southside Silver City neighborhood, will offer specially priced bowls of pho ($7) for the duration of February, which, thanks to leap year, includes an extra day in 2024.

“I look forward to Phobruary every year; I enjoy sharing my culture through meals and conversation with the community,” said George Chai, owner of Thai Bar-B-Que.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Chai’s restaurant, located at 3417 W. National Ave., will offer deals on chicken fried rice, egg rolls and crab rangoons, in addition to its small steak pho bowl, which is priced at $6.99.

Bamboo Restaurant, 3427 W. National Ave., will also showcase its beef pho, while Vientiane Noodle Shop, 3422 W. National Ave., plans to serve a pho bowl with beef and meatballs.

Pho, which is said to have originated in northern Vietnam, consists of slow-cooked bone broth spiced with star anise, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom and coriander. After hours of simmering, the rich broth is ladled over tender rice noodles and thinly sliced meat, then finished off with toppings such as bean sprouts, basil, green onion, cilantro, fresh chilis and lime. The resulting soup is served in a deep bowl alongside condiments like hoisin, soy sauce, fish sauce, Sriracha and chili paste.

Food specials at participating restaurants are available for dine-in only. For restaurant hours and additional details, visit the VIA CDC website.

“VIA is excited to continue the tradition of Phobruary,” said JoAnna Bautch, executive director of VIA CDC. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to take in the culture and community of the near South Side and support the local businesses that make our neighborhoods special.”

Along with the deals, VIA will offer a giveaway at the end of the month, awarding three winners a $25 gift card to their preferred participating restaurant. To enter, visit a Phobruary restaurant, scan the QR code at the table and submit your contact information.

After Phobruary concludes, a total of six winners will be randomly selected from all three establishments. Winners will be contacted at the end of Phobruary. Follow VIA CDC on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.