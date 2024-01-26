New Sushi Restaurant Planned For Downtown

Colorado-based Awi Sushi would make its Milwaukee debut on Water Street.

Awi Sushi is headed to Milwaukee. The Colorado-based chain plans to open its fourth location at 755 N. Water St., taking over the space most recently occupied by Angry Taco.

Franchisee a diverse selection of sushi rolls and other Japanese dishes for dine-in and takeout.

Founded by Roland Biak Nun Awi in 2017, the sushi restaurant has since grown to include three locations: two in Colorado springs and one in Madison.

Awi Sushi is known for its extensive menu, which features more than 70 different rolls. A selection of regular rolls includes simple options with one to four fillings, including the spicy salmon roll with salmon, cucumber and spicy mayo, as well as a a classic California roll with crab meat, avocado and cucumber.

Sashimi is available by the piece, with offerings including tuna, salmon, snapper, yellowtail, white tuna, shrimp, crab and eel.

The restaurant also offers a selection of special rolls, which are packed with toppings and garnished with additional fish, vegetables and sauces. Options include the sea monster roll, filled with yellowtail and cucumber and topped with more yellowtail, jalapeno slices, spicy mayo, special sauce and crunchy tempura sprinkles.

Another roll, TNT, includes spicy tuna, crab meat and jalapeno, with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, spicy mayo, special sauce and crunchy tempura on top.

Japanese appetizers such as takoyaki, edamame and miso soup are also available.

The upcoming restaurant plans to serve alcohol, according to a license application. The Milwaukee Common Council will need to approve a liquor license prior to the restaurant’s opening.

Awi Sushi will occupy 1,270 square feet on the first floor of the three-story Water Street building. It joins a number of nearby restaurants including Milwaukee Waterfront Deli, Jimmy John’s and Rodizio Grill, which operate on the same block. Dermond Associates, LLC owns the building, originally constructed in 1913.

Prior tenants in the space include the short-lived Angry Taco, a Dogg Haus restaurant and a Bruegger’s Bagels cafe.

Once open, Awi Sushi’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant would close on Sundays.

Par did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.