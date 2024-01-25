Hunger Task Force CEO Announces Retirement

Sherrie Tussler will retire in June after 26 years at the helm of the organization. Associate Director Matt King will take her place.

Sherrie Tussler, CEO of Hunger Task Force, announced her retirement on Thursday morning. After 26 years at the helm of the anti-hunger organization, Tussler will officially leave her post in June, on her 65th birthday.

Matt King, associate director at Hunger Task Force, will take her place. Tussler will stay on part-time as CEO emeritus to help facilitate the transition.

Standing in the Hunger Task Force warehouse among towers of food-filled boxes, Tussler addressed a crowd of employees and a handful of reporters, recounting her time as leader of the organization.

“I have had the pleasure of working for 26 years surrounded by a team of great people doing amazing work to help change the lives of low-income people here in Milwaukee,” she said. “And it has been a great satisfaction for me.”

Tussler highlighted a series of wins, noting that under her leadership, the task force grew from 20 employees to 70. The organization also expanded its physical footprint in 2020 by acquiring a 102,000-square-foot warehouse space, 5000 W. Electric Ave., in West Milwaukee.

But when asked what brings her the most pride, Tussler threw an arm around the young, red-haired woman next to her — her daughter, Sam.

“This,” she said, pivoting to speak in the third-person. “A lot of people don’t realize it because they think of Sherrie as the director of Hunger Task Force. But Sherrie is a mom. I’m proud of [Sam].” Tussler also also extended the love to her other child, Match, who lives in Portland.

“Through this whole time, I was single parenting,” Tussler said. “And it’s really hard to be the director of a large institution and take care of two people … and they both graduated from college and they both have great jobs. I’m really glad that they turned out to be such cool people.”

Starting in June, Tussler plans to take the summer off to enjoy time with friends and family. She’ll return to Hunger Task Force in the fall, taking up a temporary part-time role to make sure that King, the incoming CEO, and the rest of the team feel supported.

King brings nearly 20 years of experience in anti-hunger leadership to the new role, having previously served as a Congressional Hunger Fellow. He joined Hunger Task Force in 2012.

“I’m so excited about the fact that he is going to replace me as CEO,” Tussler said. “He’s a great guy — and a local guy — and a dear friend.”

In his new position, King said he hopes to build on Tussler’s progress and continue toward the organization’s ultimate goal of ending hunger.

“Sherrie brings a tenacity to this work that is really necessary and critical,” he said. “Sherrie also has taught us about urgency, and that when we show up to work every day, that the urgency around our work is imperative.”

Tussler also stressed that, in addition to operating as a food bank, Hunger Task Force is, at its core, an anti-hunger public policy organization.

“Locally, people think we’re a food bank. And we are a great Foodbank,” she said. “We serve lots of food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters, and we get them food absolutely free of charge. But outside of Milwaukee, we’re really known for changing the game, changing the rules.”

Specifically, she said the organization works to ensure community members have access to FoodShare, school breakfast and lunch programs, summer meals for students and other initiatives. The task force was founded in 1974 by a group of parents advocating for a breakfast program in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Since then, the organization has expanded to include The Farm in Franklin and two self-service outreach locations in Milwaukee, as well as the headquarters in West Milwaukee.

King said that, although there’s always more to do, he’s excited for the work ahead.

“I’m really proud of the fact that we live in a community that cares, and a community that supports an organization like Hunger Task Force. I’m excited to carry forward Sherrie’s legacy with a great team and a really broad group of partners.”

