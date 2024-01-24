New Tavern Proposed For Roosevelt Grove

Harmony Cafe is planned near intersection of Capitol Dr. and Fond du Lac Ave.

An upcoming business will bring harmony to the North Side. That is, if it lives up to its name. Yakee Banks plans to open a new tavern, Harmony Cafe, at 4736 W. Fond du Lac Ave, in the city’s Roosevelt Grove neighborhood.

The new business will offer alcoholic beverages and a variety of entertainment. It will also serve baked flatbreads and sell cigarettes, according to a license application.

Harmony Cafe will be Banks’ first venture as a tavern owner, though he’s has had experience in the industry, having helped out at his parents’ pool hall during his younger years.

In addition to serving food and drink, the tavern plans to host bands and instrumental musicians. On days without live music, guests can queue up their favorite songs on the jukebox.

The business expects to generate most of its revenue, or 40%, from food sales, along with 30% from alcohol sales, 20% from entertainment and 10% from cigarette sales.

Harmony Cafe would occupy 1,826 square feet within a two-story building that previously operated as Exquire Beauty & Barber Salon. A handful of bars and restaurants have proposed to open at the site in previous years, but none have come to fruition.

In August 2022, Dennis Walton planned to open Somethin’ Good, a juice bar, in the building. The business never opened, though when asked for an update last summer, Walton told Urban Milwaukee that his plans are still progressing.

Two additional restaurants were planned for the building: one in September 2020 and another in December 2020. Neither one had a name.

At this time, Banks has no plans for construction to the building, which is under the ownership of Major Investments LLC. Banks’ lease is set to begin on Feb. 1, and he is guaranteed occupancy for five years.

A liquor license for the tavern is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, Harmony Cafe plans to open daily from noon until midnight, the license application states.

Banks did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos