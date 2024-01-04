Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy New Year! Now that you’ve set your New Year’s resolutions,(hopefully) remembered to renew your overnight parking permit and had some time to recover from, it’s time to check out the first batch of 2024 Milwaukee events.

Jurassic Quest is making a return, bringing larger-than-life dinosaurs to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center. Milwaukee Record is helping out with your Dry January by hosting its popular N/A Day festival, and DRUMLine will perform live at Uihlein Hall.

January 5-7: Jurassic Quest

Kickoff your 2024 by traveling back to the Prehistoric Age, where larger-than-life dinosaurs roamed the land. Billed as “the world’s largest, most popular Dino event,” Jurassic Quest allows families to interact with life-sized dinosaur animatronics. Activities include playing with baby dinosaurs, excavating fossils, training a raptor and more. General admission tickets start at $26 and can be purchased on the Jurassic Quest website. Jurassic Quest takes place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

January 6: Milwaukee Record’s N/A Day

Whether you’ve kicked alcohol for good or you’re just trying out Dry January for the New Year, Milwaukee Record’s popular N/A Day will have a drink for you. The Third Annual N/A Day will feature unlimited samples of more than 50 N/A products, such as non-alcoholic beers, mocktails, CBD products and more. WMSE’s DJ Christreater will be providing tunes throughout the day. N/A Day will take place at The Cooperage from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased on Eventbrite’s website.

January 6: Owl Prowl for Families

Join the Wehr Nature Center in the search for great-horned and Eastern screech owls. Participants will hike alongside a naturalist during an interactive program that aims to highlight the various adaptations of the owls that can be spotted in our neighborhoods. Children will also have the chance to dissect an owl pellet, revealing what owls eat for dinner. Admission to this event is $12 per person, $10 for Milwaukee County residents and $7 for Friends of Wehr members. The Owl Prowl will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

January 5-7: The Greater Midwest RV Show

If you dream of roaming the countryside in an RV, check out The Greater Midwest RV Show. Featuring the top manufacturers in the industry, the Greater Midwest RV Show will have over 300 models on display. The show will feature special deals and discounts that you won’t find elsewhere and will offer financing options on site. The Greater Midwest RV Show will be open at the Baird Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

January 6-7: Wonderful World of Weddings

Is there a wedding in your forecast for 2024 or beyond? Wonderful World of Weddings is your one-stop shop for all things wedding-related. You’ll be inspired by the latest designs in wedding gowns, tuxedos, cakes and more. Chat with photographers, florists, DJs and limo companies to help orchestrate a wedding that you’ll remember fondly. Stick around for the daily fashion show, where professional actors, dancers and models will show off wedding outfits. Wonderful World of Weddings will be open at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 6: DRUMLine Live

Catch a performance by DRUMLine – the group that wowed audiences at Coachella while performing with Beyonce. DRUMLIne embodies the soulful halftime performances of the Historically Black College and University marching bands – bringing both original compositions and interpretations of Top 40 hits across the country. DRUMLine will perform at Uihlein Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased on the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.