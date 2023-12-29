Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You did it. You survived the holidays and another busy year. And while you could walk into any bar or restaurant this weekend and discover some sort of New Years party, we’ve still got some family-friendly suggestions that are worth checking out.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is free through Saturday, and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is performing the soundtrack to Back to the Future alongside a screening of the film. Per Milwaukee tradition, the Polar Plunge will take place on New Year’s Day preceded by the Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park.

December 28-31: Frosty Free Week and NYE at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is showing thanks for the city’s support this year by offering free daytime admission through Saturday, Dec. 30. This does not include admission to the zoo’s Wild Lights event series, which runs through Dec. 31 and starts daily at 5:30 p.m. The zoo is offering date night packages and family four-pack packages for its Zoo Years Eve night. Couples can get into Wild Lights for $30, and families of four can get in for $60. To purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website .

December 30-31: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Back to the Future: In Concert’

Most people are looking towards the future as they ring in the New Year, but not Marty McFly and Doc Brown – they’ll be accidentally heading back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean. For two days, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform along with a screening of the classic 1985 sci-fi film Back to the Future. The performance will feature approximately 20 minutes of brand-new music from award-winning composer Alan Silvestri that was added specifically for these live orchestra performances. The December 30 show will start at 7:30 p.m. and the December 31 show will start at 2:30 p.m. The performances will take place at the Bradley Symphony Center. Tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s website .

December 31: Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour

A Milwaukee New Year’s Eve tradition continues when the Harlem Globetrotters make their stop at the Fiserv Forum. Expect plenty of trick shots and lots of laughs as the Globetrotters trounce the Washington Generals on the court. This family-friendly event also features a brand new Halftime Skills Showcase, where fans can find themselves on the court taking their own shots. The Globetrotters will take to the Fiserv Forum court at 1 p.m. and at 6 p.m. on December 31. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Cheer District

The Fiserv Forum is hosting a fireworks display to kick off the New Years Eve celebrations. Starting at 8:30 p.m., fireworks will be lit off from the Deer District’s flat lot off the corner of W. State St. and N. 6th St. It’s also a great last opportunity to take in the Cheer District holiday lighting courtesy of We Energies.

December 31: Dine Out On Year’s Eve

Looking for something special on New Year’s Eve? Urban Milwaukee’s Sophie Bolich compiled a list of 42 dining specials for the big night.

January 1: Cool Fool Kite and Snow Carving Festival

The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois is hosting the 37th Annual Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival. The sky will be filled with giant kites, and professional ice carving group The Quiet Snow and Ice Carvers will be on site demonstrating their skills. Gift of Wings Landing will be offering 30% off all kites and garden spinners, and there will be free hot chocolate, coffee and snacks available. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 1: Polar Plunge