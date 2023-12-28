N/A Beverage Festival Returns For Third Year

Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 50 zero-proof products at "Dry January" festival, set for Jan. 6.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

More than 50 zero-proof beverages will be available to sample at the upcoming N/A Day Dry January Beverage Festival, which returns for its third installment next month.

The festival, hosted by Milwaukee Record, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St., featuring nearly 30 different vendors and unlimited samples.

Local favorites including Lakefront Brewery, Soul Brew Kombucha and Great Lakes Distillery will be in attendance, along with brands such as Athletic Brewing, Ghost Energy and Guinness, which have international reach.

The full lineup promises to encompass a wide variety of non-alcoholic beer and seltzer, kombucha, mocktails, N/A spirits, tonics, sparkling water, coffee, CBD and hemp-derived products and more. A complete list of vendors is available online.

Attendees will have access to unlimited samples for the duration of the event. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Christreater of WMSE, who will be on-site playing music throughout the day.

Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas launched N/A Day in 2022. The initiative quickly gained traction among a growing population of sober-curious individuals, as well as those who abstain from alcohol year-round. N/A Day occurs during the first month of the year and intentionally coincides with Dry January, which challenges participants to forgo alcohol for the entire month.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In the years since the festival’s inception, a bevy of new non-alcoholic beverages has hit the market, adding to the ever-expanding and fast-growing industry.

N/A day will further expand its reach in 2024, hosting an inaugural festival in Madison on Jan. 13. The Madison event will take place at The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., with local participants including Mad Maiden Shrub, Rude Brew Kombucha and others.

Tickets to N/A Day are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are now available for purchase online through Eventbrite.

For more information on the Milwaukee festival, visit the Facebook event page.