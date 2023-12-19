Former Wisconsin GOP Chair Says Fake Electors Were ‘Tricked’
Andrew Hitt, one of 10 fake electors, blames it all on Trump's lawyers.
Weeks after a civil lawsuit was settled against Wisconsin’s 2020 “false electors,” one is maintaining that the group was “tricked.”
Andrew Hitt — the former state GOP chair who, along with nine others, signed documents stating former President Donald Trump had won Wisconsin when he had not — says the group was acting under the advice of lawyers to preserve all possible legal avenues for Trump’s court challenges and recounts.
“We were tricked. We weren’t made aware of any ulterior motive or scheme. And we wouldn’t have gone along with it had we been,” Hitt said in an interview that aired on WISN-TV.
“We viewed what we were doing (as) simply a contingency plan; the documents we signed would have no meaning unless a court gave them meaning,” he added.
Hitt says now that the group’s actions were used as part of a broader scheme to overturn election results in key swing states and hand the presidential election to Trump, and that the scheme helped lay the groundwork for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
“It’s clear now that those documents were used on Jan. 6 to, at the very least, help create the chaos of that day,” he said.
Hitt has previously testified before the U.S. House special committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.
Earlier this month, a civil lawsuit against Hitt and the other false electors was settled, with no monetary damages but an official admission from the group that President Joe Biden lawfully won the 2020 election.
The settlement included no admission of wrongdoing for their actions when they met on Dec. 14, 2020 — the constitutionally mandated day for state electors to cast ballots for the winner in a presidential race — and signed official-looking documents for Trump.
Legal action is still pending against two attorneys involved in the Wisconsin scheme, including Kenneth Chesebro, who has been described as an “architect” of a broader plot to line up slates of “alternate electors” in key states as a legal strategy to contest Trump’s loss.
In a memo Chesebro authored and shared with James Troupis, the Trump campaign’s lead attorney in Wisconsin, he referred to launching the novel legal strategy in Wisconsin.
Hitt says the electors consulted with Republican Party attorney Joseph Olson, and not with Trump campaign lawyers, in determining that they needed to meet as electors.
“Our lawyer is saying, ‘If we don’t do this, Andrew, if you don’t have the electors meet, and Trump wins, it will be you who caused him to lose Wisconsin completely. You will be responsible for him forfeiting Wisconsin,'” Hitt said. “Think about the pressure and the amount of repercussions that would have arose.”
Listen to the WPR report here.
Former Wisconsin GOP Chair says false electors were ‘tricked’ was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the False Electors
- Former Wisconsin GOP Chair Says Fake Electors Were ‘Tricked’ - Anya van Wagtendonk - Dec 19th, 2023
- Back In The News: Ron Johnson Looks Foolish on CNN - Bruce Murphy - Dec 13th, 2023
- Secretary of State Godlewski calls on Senator LeMahieu to remove Robert Spindell Jr. from WEC for submitting a fraudulent Certificate of Votes - Sarah Godlewski - Dec 11th, 2023
- Op Ed: Wisconsin a Major Front in War Against Democracy - Ruth Conniff - Dec 10th, 2023
- Chesebro Cooperating With Wisconsin Election Probe? - Anya van Wagtendonk - Dec 9th, 2023
- Wisconsin Democrats Renew Call for Removal of Bob Spindell - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Dec 6th, 2023
- Wisconsin Fake Electors Admit Biden Won, Settle Lawsuit - Henry Redman - Dec 6th, 2023
- Gov. Evers Calls for Legal Consequences for False Electors - Deneen Smith - Aug 6th, 2023
- Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation Largely Silent On Trump’s January 6 Indictment - Rich Kremer - Aug 2nd, 2023
- Wisconsin’s False Electors, Kaul In Spotlight After Those in Michigan Charged - Sarah Lehr - Jul 20th, 2023
Read more about False Electors here
2 thoughts on “Former Wisconsin GOP Chair Says Fake Electors Were ‘Tricked’”
This claim, made by a lawyer, is Trumpian! It is made up BS. Spew the garbage around, and hope some people are so brain dead they think committing a crime based on a lawyer’s advice gets them off the hook.
For fun, let’s take him at face value. 1. Show the public the fee agreements you all had with these “lawyers.” 2. Show the public all the “advice” you received related to your fraud/scam/treason fake electors plan from these lawyers, instead of just making up nonsense. 3. Explain why as a lawyer yourself, you would be stupid enough to take advice from any trump lawyer. 4. Explain how a lawyer like you would need advice from some hack trump lawyer like $160 million Rudy.
That’s an awful dose of hindsight and after the fact justification. Shouldn’t he be disbarred for trying to nullify an election with no real grounds? Not very professional of him. The fake electors are getting away with this in Wisconsin whereas some other states are pursuing their fake electors.