President Biden Coming To Milwaukee Next Week

President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

“The President will discuss how Bidenomics and his Investing in America agenda are leading to a small business boom, lowering costs for hardworking families, and building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” said The White House in a brief press release announcing the trip.

Biden last visited Milwaukee in August, speaking at the North American headquarters and factory of Ingeteam, a manufacturer of wind turbine generators and electric vehicle charges. The visit was timed with the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The upcoming visit appears to have a small business focus. “Under President Biden, Americans have filed a record 14.6 million new business applications, including 178,000 in the state of Wisconsin,” said The White House.

According to the White House, additional details on Biden’s visit, including the location, are to be announced in the coming days.

Prior to the Ingeteam visit, Biden last traveled to Milwaukee in September 2022 to speak at Laborfest. He also visited Wisconsin in February, speaking outside Madison.

The visit comes as it is increasingly clear that Biden will face former president Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Both candidates are likely to make several stops in Wisconsin in the coming year, as Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, but Biden won the state by approximately 20,000 votes in their 2020 head-to-head matchup.

For more on Biden’s August trip to Milwaukee, see our August coverage.