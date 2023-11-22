Following Fatal Shooting, City Suspends Southside Bar

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday morning to issue a 60-day suspension to Buckshots, effectively closing the southside tavern until late January.

Regulars flocked to the business, 3219 S. 13th St., on Monday night, just a few hours before the council’s official decision, for a final hurrah in anticipation of the two-month closure.

The suspension went into effect on Nov. 21 and will continue through Jan. 19, 2024.

At a Nov. 7 license renewal hearing for Buckshots, area alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic raised concerns over safety, referring specifically to a fatal shooting that took place outside the tavern on June 25.

According to the police report, the victim, 31-year-old Leroy Price, was inside the bar with the suspects prior to the shooting. After the patrons left the establishment, a physical fight broke out, though Price was not involved. As the fight ended and those involved began to disperse, Price could be seen slowly backing away. At that time, one of the people involved in the fight fired several rounds, striking Price once in the chest.

Police said that tavern owner David Nunez-Cruz was cooperative with the investigation.

Another incident took place the following day at a vigil that was organized for Price. Police were called to the tavern for a reported subject with gun, but were told upon arrival that the gun carriers had already left the scene, according to the police report.

Attorney Vincent Bobot, who appeared virtually along with Nunez-Cruz at the Nov. 7 hearing, clarified that at no time was there a firearm inside of the tavern, which wands all patrons for weapons. Rather, a non-patron produced the gun from a backpack after the group left the building, he said.

But Dimitrijevic wasn’t satisfied with the explanation. “With this type of a severe police report including a fatal shooting and then additional problems at the vigil, we do have to suggest an objection here,” said Dimitrijevic, who also noted that issues at the tavern have been ongoing for several years.

“There was a suspension a few years ago and a warning letter almost every year,” she said. “We need to see some improved security here.”

In his closing remarks, Bobot touted Nunez-Cruz’s leadership and proactive safety measures at Buckshots. “He’s wanding the patrons, he’s there quite a bit supervising and he is a hands-on manager of the business,” the attorney said.

“Unfortunately, in this particular incident, a shooting did occur outside the tavern,” he said, reiterating that “the gun was never inside the establishment.”

On Dimitrijevic’s recommendation, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. moved for a 60-day suspension. There were no objections.

Buckshots did not file a written objection following the committee’s decision and a representative of the tavern did not appear before the full council on Tuesday.

Nunez-Cruz did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. The business did, however, make an announcement on social media, noting that the closure is “do [sic.] to circumstances out of our control.”

“I’d like to take this time to thank all of our amazing bartenders for being so patient through this,” the post said. “I’d also like to thank all of our amazing customers for all their ongoing support throughout the years. Without all of you our business would not be what it is.”