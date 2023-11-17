Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Downtown is illuminated with holiday lights, and with that change comes the holiday-themed events. Shop for loved ones with a drink in hand at the Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop, or explore the downtown decorations on a guided Jingle Bus Tour. Travel the world without leaving Milwaukee at the Holiday Folk Fair International, and try your hand at winning a fully decorated holiday tree at the 6th Annual Tripoli Shriners FEZtival of Trees.

November 16-December 17: Dial M for Murder

A jealous husband and a wealthy wife set the scene for a murder mystery full of twists and turns in Dial M for Murder, a stage adaptation of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. The adaptation is written by acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, who also wrote the Holmes AND Watson play that has previously run at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Dial M for Murder will run until December 17. Tickets vary in price and can be purchased on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s website.

November 17-19: Holiday Folk Fair International

The 80th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International will give attendees the chance to explore the world without leaving Milwaukee. The fair features music, food, dance and art that celebrates the cultural backgrounds of the folks living in southeastern Wisconsin.

Guests can visit the World Cafe, where traditional dishes from a variety of cultures will be served. The All Nations Theater will host traditional music and dance, while the Tanzhaus will give attendees the opportunity to dance and sing along to a variety of music. There is also a unique shopping experience thanks to the International Bazaar, which will be filled with cultural artifacts. The Holiday Folk Fair International will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the fair’s website.

November 17-December 31: Jingle Bus Tours

Downtown Milwaukee is officially lit up for the holidays, signaling the start of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. As part of this festival, which runs until January 1, Milwaukee is offering Jingle Bus Tours – a unique way to experience Downtown in many new lights. Jingle Bus tours are 40-minute long narrated tours that stop at three parks: “Community Spirit Park” at Cathedral Square Park, “Santa’s Celebration Square powered by We Energies” at Zeidler Union Square and “¡Felices Fiestas!” at Pere Marquette Park. Tours will run Thursday through Sunday and will not be operating on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve. Tickets are only $5. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

November 18-25: 6th Annual Tripoli Shriners FEZtival of Trees

Looking for some inspiration on how to decorate your tree this holiday season? The 6th Annual Tripoli Shriners FEZtival of Trees will feature a lineup of themed trees decorated by various local businesses and groups – some of which will be raffled off, decorations and all. Guests will also have the chance to take photos with Santa, win a $500 Wisconsin State Lottery Tree, enjoy a choreographed music and light show and more. There will also be a food cafe and a scavenger hunt for the whole family to participate in. The FEZtival of Trees will take place at the Tripoli Shrine Temple. For hours of operation, visit the FEZtival of Trees’ Facebook event page.

November 18: Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop

Shopping for loved ones can be stressful during the holidays, so why not spice it up with a drink in hand? The Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop is allowing you to do just that. Over 70 vendors will be set up at businesses in the Walkers Point neighborhood, featuring Indeed Brewing Co., Broken Bat Brewing Co., The Laughing Tap, MobCraft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery. Vendors will be selling a variety of handmade goods such as jewelry, prints, candles and more. The event is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 18: Milwaukee Admirals Bring Your Dog Game

Is your dog a hockey fan? Do they get sad every time you leave the house? The Milwaukee Admirals are allowing you to bring your dog with this time for a special Bring Your Dog game. The Milwaukee Admirals will face off against the Chicago Wolves starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for humans are $20, while tickets for dogs are only $5. A portion of the proceeds from this game will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha. To purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Admirals website.