Milwaukee’s Chief Building Inspector Takes New Job

The head of the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) is taking a new job with the city’s IT department.

Erica Roberts will serve as the policy and administration manager in the Information Technology Management Division of the Department of Administration.

Roberts has served in her current role since 2019, having been appointed by prior mayor Tom Barrett. She is the longest-tenured commissioner.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the news in a press release on Nov. 6.

“Erica’s new position will play a key role in setting direction and oversight for information technology in city government. She will work alongside the city’s Chief Information Officer, David Henke, in this effort,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s chief of staff Nick DeSiato and communications director Jeff Fleming said she wasn’t asked to leave. In fact, they would have welcomed her staying. “She is going to be a loss at DNS,” said DeSiato.

“Really, it was good timing,” said DeSiato of the opening in the IT division. Roberts is filling a role last held by Richard Watt, who transferred to an administration and finance role at Port Milwaukee.

“I look forward to the new career challenges ahead for me, and I appreciate the backing Mayor Johnson has provided,” Roberts said in a statement issued with the press release. “This new role is an opportunity to continue my service to Milwaukee in a supportive and respectful environment.”

From 2000 to 2017, Roberts rose through the ranks of DNS. She started as an environmental hygienist, progressed through a series of inspection-related roles and ended as operations director before spending two years in private practice with SAFEbuilt, a private firm that offers contracted inspection services to governments.

The city posted the opening for a new commissioner on Monday. The position is subject to mayoral appointment and Common Council confirmation. The city charter requires “the commissioner of building inspection, or a member of the commissioner’s executive leadership team, shall have had at least 5 years’ experience as an architect, builder or in connection with supervision of building construction.” The job posting includes a broader minimum requirement.

The commissioner and department are involved in a wide array of city issues, including the lawsuit against the owners of Northridge Mall, the development of new downtown towers and combating illegal dumping.

DNS has approximately 240 budgeted employees, but one recurring theme in Roberts’ presentations to the Common Council in recent years is a sustained high vacancy level in the inspector ranks. The issue, a common theme across multiple departments, has flummoxed council members who have stated a desire to reduce response times. The problem came to a head recently as the council and DNS attempted to craft a response to concerns with Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee properties, which DNS was now being asked to inspect after years of only making referrals. A budget amendment would create additional funding to hire more inspectors.

DeSiato said the salary for her new position is expected to be similar. The 2024 budget calls for the DNS head, formally the Commissioner of Building Inspection, to be paid $136,079. The budget lists Roberts’ new position at $100,228, but the chief of staff said Roberts will be paid at a higher rate. The job posting for the new commissioner has a salary range of $115,161 to $161,221.

Robert’s new boss, David Henke, was appointed to his current role in 2020, but has worked for the city since 2007. Roberts will also find herself working for the person she effectively replaced at DNS. The head of the Department of Administration is Preston Cole, who was previously DNS commissioner before a four-year stint as the head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Kristen Reed currently serves as the operations director, the number two position at DNS.