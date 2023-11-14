The rush to pass a subsidy only benefits the team. There's still time for Legislature to reconsider.

The standard playbook for pro teams seeking a subsidy is civic blackmail — warnings they could move to another town. In the Brewers case it’s an empty threat.

Could the Brewers make more money in another city? Sure, if New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or Atlanta were available. But they’re not.

As the latest Forbes estimate of the net worth of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams show, the big market teams are all at the top of the pyramid. The Brewers rank 19th in value among the 30 teams, higher than nearly any other small market team.

One reason for that is the fantastic fan support in Milwaukee. Though ranked at the bottom of the MLB in metro area population, Milwaukee ranks 15th in total attendance, ahead of big market teams like the San Francisco Giants or Texas Rangers and 12 other teams.

Then there is the value of the Brewers venue. Back in April 1996, I did an in-depth analysis of the ballpark subsidy for Milwaukee Magazine, and found the percent of it to be paid by taxpayers was higher than for any recent baseball stadium deal.

That’s because teams learn from each other and continually find new ways to add profit centers in their stadiums and ratchet up the direct and indirect subsidies from the taxpayers. Only 12 MLB teams have newer stadiums and deals from taxpayers than the Brewers, meaning they probably have a better subsidy than most teams.

Just how good a deal was documented in an analysis by Urban Milwaukee, which found the stadium agreement was laden with tax exemptions and subsidies that inflate its true value to $1.6 billion over the 40 year period (until 2040) the current stadium is expected to last. Because the media reports only the $605 million cost of the five-county sales tax, it underestimates both the incredible value of the tax subsidy for the team and the reason why the Brewers would be reluctant to leave Milwaukee.

Another way to measure the subsidy’s impact is the incredible increase in the team’s value since Mark Attanasio bought the team in September 2004. In 19 years the value of the franchise has risen nearly 6-fold, from $232 million to over $1.6 billion. Who would want to walk away from a deal like that?

Moreover, the team still hasn’t sucked all the juice from that luscious lemon. Before the sales tax was retired in March 2020, the stadium authority board built a $90 million reserve fund to pay for estimated maintenance and capital costs for the stadium that was expected to last until 2040. While a chunk of that money has been spent, and we are now hearing that the fund may not last until 2040 (one of many claims that may or may not be true), it’s a cinch it will last until 2030. Meaning there is no rush to provide a new subsidy for the team.

Indeed, the Brewers president of baseball operations Rick Schlesinger has said the stadium is in very good shape. Why then does the team want the subsidy deal settled quickly? Because the longer the debate goes on, the more questions get asked and the less likely the current deal will be passed. Right now they are being offered more from Republican legislators than team officials agreed to with Gov. Tony Evers. Any changes are likely to reduce the amount of subsidy.

From the standpoint of the taxpayers, however, there is no rush to pass the proposed bill. There are many unanswered questions about it, starting with the most obvious one: what are we paying for? Given three wildly different estimates of what it would cost for future maintenance and upkeep of the stadium, an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) could help un-muddy the waters.

And how long can the current stadium continue as is using the reserve fund and the Brewers contractually required, annual contributions to maintenance and repairs? That, too, could use a LFB analysis.

Then there is the issue of the team doing some development around American Family Field. Mayor Cavalier Johnson has derided the “sea of parking” around the stadium, pushing for the Brewers to do the kind of development the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers have done, with nearby restaurants, apartments and a hotel.

Schlesinger has said the team wants to continue to accommodate tailgating at the stadium, and its parking lots are typically filled for many games. But not every fan is tailgating. The Brewers could build a parking structure or structures for the many fans who don’t tailgate and free up land that could be used for development.

The current legislation calls for a study of potential development to be done after the subsidy legislation is passed. That’s like locking the door after the horse has left the barn. The Brewers have done absolutely no development around the stadium in 19 years under Attanasio, even though anything it built, even a hotel, would be tax exempt. By contrast, the Bucks adjoining land is not exempt, meaning property taxes must by paid on any development.

Schlesinger’s recent, lukewarm comments about development only reinforce what two decades of ownership under Attanasio have proven: the team is making scads of money with no adjoining development and has no interest in doing this. A post-legislation study of potential development will simply gather dust in the state Capitol.

State legislators might want to consider the lesson of Republican state Sen. George Petak, who was recalled from office for supporting the first Brewers bailout in 1996. Taxpayers hate stadium subsidies. As the recent poll of Wisconsin residents by Milwaukee Works done by Public Policy Polling found, only 29% of respondents support tax money being used to subsidize a stadium. That included 68% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats, a remarkable unity in highly partisan times. Small wonder that Republican Sen. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has been having trouble getting a majority of the Senate to support the proposed Brewers deal.

The Senate has just passed the bill with the addition of a ticket tax on non baseball events, which will slightly lower the state’s contribution, but not alter the subsidy by the city and county of Milwaukee. The revised bill is going back to the Assembly. If this is the bill that goes to Gov. Evers, he should veto it and demand a better deal for Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, there’s still time for legislators to wake up and realize the Brewers need this deal more than Wisconsin or Milwaukee does and revise the bill accordingly. If they don’t do a full analysis of the bill now, someone may do so after it’s passed as part of a recall effort. History has been known to repeat itself.