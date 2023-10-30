City’s Longest Tenured Council Member, Michael Murphy, Retiring

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the first time in more than 30 years, residents will have a new council representative at Milwaukee City Hall.

Alderman Michael Murphy, 61, announced Monday morning that he won’t seek reelection. First elected in 1989, Murphy is the longest-tenured elected official currently serving in Milwaukee.

“This coming April, I will have served as your Alderman for 35 years, making me the third longest serving Alderman in the City’s history when I leave office in April 2024. For those who are counting, that was back in 1989 and 9 elections ago,” said Murphy, in releasing a letter that will soon be mailed to constituents.

Murphy has been an influential and conscientious voice on the council, often serving as a principled fiscal watchdog. He served as Council President from 2014 through 2016 and long chaired the Finance & Personnel Committee. Following the council’s election of José G. Pérez as president he has served as chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee.

The son of Irish immigrants and a Milwaukee native, Murphy lives with his wife Terry Tuttle, president of Hellerman Tyton, and daughter in the Story Hill neighborhood.

“Making this decision wasn’t easy, but after long walks and talks with my family and friends, I feel the time is right,” said Murphy.

In addition to his council committee roles, the alderman helped create and chaired the Housing Trust Fund, City-County Heroin, Opioid, and Cocaine Task Force and City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force. He founded the MKE Plays Initiative to rehabilitate the approximately 50 city-owned parks and previously served on the Milwaukee Public Library board, city retirement system board, Wisconsin Center District board and Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District board.

“I will always be grateful to you, the voters, for giving me the opportunity of serving you. I’m also thankful of the many public service employees, my fellow Aldermen and Mayors whose support and encouragement allowed me to do my job of improving the lives of my constituents. Public service is an honor and privilege. Thank you for granting me that honor,” said Murphy.

He was first elected to the council at the age of 27, having previously served as an aide to Brian Burke, who left his council seat after winning a Wisconsin State Senate election. He holds a Geological Sciences degree from UW-Milwaukee.

Murphy joins veteran politician Mark Borkowski, a longtime county supervisor who has served on the Common Council since 2015, in announcing their intention not to run for reelection.

The 10th District, according to a 2021 Legislative Reference Bureau report, had 36,387 residents as of the 2020 Census. Its voting age population is 55.2% white, 28.8% Black, 9.4% Hispanic and 3.5% Asian. The backwards-L-shaped district runs west from N. 35th Street near W. Wisconsin Avenue to the Milwaukee County Zoo and north to W. Capitol Drive, primarily west of N. 52nd St.

All 15 council seats will appear on the April 2024 ballot. If three or more candidates qualify for any race, a primary will be held in February. City officials are elected to four-year terms through nonpartisan races. No candidates have filed to run in the 10th District race.