New Cafe, Grocery Store Planned for Mill Road

Two new businesses are slated to open in the same building as Cream City Boxing.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From his boxing gym on Mill Road, Kirby Lockett often observes neighbors — including elderly people and parents with small children — walking “long distances” to purchase soda, coffee and snacks at the nearest store.

“That’s a walk, especially in the winter time,” said the entrepreneur, who operates On the Mill, a tavern, and Cream City Boxing at 5132 W. Mill Rd.

In response, Lockett is partnering with a seasoned Milwaukee business owner to bring a cafe and grocery store to a vacant space in his building. Charnjit Kaur, who owns four Milwaukee locations for Stark Foods, is the licensee for the new concepts, which are slated to open in the coming months.

In one part of the building, a new location for Stark Foods would sell fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, as well as frozen foods, dairy, cereals and more. The store plans to sell beer and wine, but will not center solely on alcohol, Kaur told the Licenses Committee during its Oct. 17 meeting.

Meanwhile, the adjacent space would become a cafe, Coffee & Cocktails, serving coffee drinks and casual eats, as well as beer and wine. The cafe would also provide internet access for the community and, in particular, students who wish to study and complete homework there.

According to a license application, Kaur expects to generate approximately 48% of her revenue from alcohol sales, with 52% from food sales.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Oct. 17 meeting had a strong showing from neighbors — several of whom expressed concerns over the proposed businesses; however, approximately 16 in-person attendees testified in support.

Area Alderwoman Larresa Taylor was among the supporters. She told her colleagues on the committee that she worked collaboratively with Lockett and Kaur to “come up with something that everyone thought would be a good fit for the community.”

In addition to food and drink, Coffee & Cocktails plans to provide entertainment with small-scale performances such as poetry readings.

Another source of entertainment could come from next door. In years past, Lockett and his boxing club have set up an outdoor ring, allowing the public to watch select matches.

The 8,220-square-foot building, which previously housed the supper club Broadway Baby, is owned by Lockett. His boxing gym has occupied a portion of the building since 2018.

Lockett holds Class B liquor and public entertainment licenses for the premise, which he uses to host private events, he told Urban Milwaukee.

The proposed hours of operation for Coffee & Cocktails are daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The grocery store would operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Licenses Committee on Tuesday recommended approval for the licenses. The Milwaukee Common Council will consider the application at its Oct. 31 meeting.

Photos