Harvest Festival Marks 18 Years of Milwaukee Public Market

The Oct. 14 celebration will include food and drink, live music and plenty of fall-inspired activities.

Milwaukee Public Market‘s annual Harvest Festival celebrates the abundance of the season, gathering community members to eat, drink and play — enjoying the dwindling days before winter falls.

But that’s not all. This year’s festival also marks the 18th anniversary of the market’s October 2005 opening. To honor the occasion, event organizers are pulling out all the stops — short of breaking out the cornucopia — for a day filled with family-friendly autumn activities.

Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons, 423 N. Water St., across the street from the market.

The free-to-attend festival will feature a build-your-own scarecrow station, apple cider pressing, s’mores, carve-your-own pumpkins, harvest-inspired photo-ops, face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin bowling, professional pumpkin carving and live music from Frogwater and Barred Owl Stringband.

Food and drink from vendors including StreetZa, Flip’s Mini Donuts, Colonel’s Kettle Corn and Isa’s Ice Cream will be available for purchase during the festival, along with items from market vendors Margarita Paradise and Foltz Family Market. Additional offerings will be available inside the Public Market building.

Attendees age 21 and over can partake in a fan-favorite tradition of sampling Lakefront Brewery‘s pumpkin lager tapped from a giant pumpkin.

Draft & Vessel will also be on-site, offering beers and a sneak peek of its newest beverage truck, which will soon relocate permanently to the upcoming Giving Tree Garage in Walker’s Point.

For those in search of Milwaukee swag, Brew City Brand will pop-up at the festival, offering discounts on its city-centric apparel.

The first 500 attendees at this year’s festival will receive a complimentary Devin Williams bobblehead, courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Looking to give back during the season of abundance? The Public Market will accept donations on behalf of Milwaukee Downtown for the Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park project.