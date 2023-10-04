Wisconsin Public Radio

Froedtert Will Fully Acquire Network Health

Will buy out Ascension Health's share of insurance provider in 23 counties.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Oct 4th, 2023 03:43 pm
Gretchen Brown/WPR

Gretchen Brown/WPR

Froedtert Health this week announced plans to buy out another health system’s share of an insurance provider that serves 23 Wisconsin counties and 117,000 people.

Ascension Wisconsin has agreed to sell its 50 percent interest in Network Health to Froedtert, after the two health care providers previously split ownership 50-50, according to Froedtert’s announcement. The sale still needs to be approved by regulators.

In a statement, Froedtert President and CEO Cathy Jacobson said acquiring 100 percent ownership of Network Health is consistent with the organization’s mission.

“As a proven health insurance plan that consistently receives top ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, we’re confident this investment will complement our robust population health strategy, allowing us to care for more people at the right place and at the right time,” she said.

According to Froedtert, current Network Health members will not be affected by the acquisition, as Ascension plans to extend its agreement with the insurer after the sale to remain in-network.

Froedtert to fully acquire insurance provider serving 23 Wisconsin counties, 117K people was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Health, Wisconsin Public Radio

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us