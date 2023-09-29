Jeramey Jannene
Friday Photos

Washington Height’s Dandy Expansion

A vintage store, an event venue... and now a home.

By - Sep 29th, 2023 05:01 pm
Construction of an expansion to Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Construction of an expansion to Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

You’ve undoubtedly noticed a rather delicate construction project if you’ve traversed W. Vliet Street near Wick Playfield.

While business continues at Dandy, a vintage store and event venue, the husband-and-wife duo behind the enterprise is working to dramatically expand the building, 5016-5022 W. Vliet St.

Ryan and Jessica Day are adding a second story, which will house a residence for their family. The pocket parking lot at the corner of W. Vliet Street and N. 50th Place will become a green space for the event venue. A small addition to the first floor is also being added atop the parking lot.

Striegel-Agacki Studio is leading the design. According to permits filed with the Department of Neighborhood Services, Geoff’s Construction is serving as the general contractor on the project.

The 6,854-square-foot structure, according to permit and newspaper records, was built in 1921 as an automotive garage and dealership for George Heise and attracted a string of other tenants in the ensuing decades, including Clover Lane Dairy Co-op and, by the 1950s, Krueger Heating Company. Krueger eventually became Joyce Krueger Heating, with the Joyce family selling the property to the Days in 2017 for $150,000.

Dandy’s retail store focuses on “Midventurous Modern” Mid-Century furniture, fixtures and clothing. The couple finds most of the items within 20 miles of the city. It’s currently open Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The event venue in the rear of the space includes a full bar with lots of exposed brick and truss work showing the building’s industrial past. It’s hosted plenty of weddings, including the Day’s.

While the Washington Heights neighborhood hasn’t seen a lot of new construction in recent years, several properties have seen substantial renovations and many new businesses have opened on W. Vliet Street. A new bar, Biersal, will soon open a few blocks to the west.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Friday Photos, Real Estate

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us