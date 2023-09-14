Atwood Hwy BBQ Exiting Crossroads Collective After 5 Months

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As of Thursday afternoon, Atwood Hwy BBQ Company closed its vendor stall at Crossroads Collective.

The restaurant made a same-day announcement on social media to inform patrons of its departure from the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

“The decision was not made lightly; however, circumstances beyond our control have forced us to reevaluate our operations, and after careful consideration, we believe it is in the best interest of our business to close this location,” the post said.

Shortly after, Crossroads Collective shared a statement regarding the news. “These last several months, we’ve loved having the smoky smell of BBQ flowing from our kitchen and having stick-to-your-ribs goodness at our fingertips,” said the post, which also noted that the closure is the result of “unforeseen circumstances.”

“The food is incredible, yes, but we’re most grateful for having had the wonderful people behind Atwood Hwy BBQ as partners,” said the food hall.

Atwood Hwy BBQ Company joined the food hall’s lineup earlier this year, opening in April in the space that formerly housed Hot Wax.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

During its nearly five-month tenure at Crossroads, the Southern-style barbeque joint served up a wide variety of slow-smoked meats brisket, wings and ribs, along with comforting sides and desserts.

Owners Donteah and April Morehouse began their journey as chefs in 2020 after leaving the real estate business. They began selling seasoned pork rinds at local farmers markets, and later opened the first Atwood Hwy BBQ at 925 Madison Ave. in South Milwaukee.

That location will remain in operation. The company also includes a mobile business, The Shack, which pops up at local events. It will make an appearance in Thiensville on Friday at The Best “Dam” Blues Fest.

The BBQ restaurant was the latest in a series of meat-focused vendors at the food hall, including predecessors Hot Wax and Heaven’s Table BBQ. Crossroads Collective will no doubt be seeking its next meat purveyor in the coming weeks. Until then, customers can patronize the food hall’s current tenants, including Scratch Ice Cream, Nute’s Cafe, Dia Bom, The Pharmacy, Brew’d Burger and Kawa.

To keep up with the latest updates from Atwood Hwy BBQ, follow the restaurant on Facebook.