Pier Garden Reopening for Negroni Week

Guests can partake in cocktails for a cause at the riverfront beer garden, which will reopen for event on Sept. 19-21.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pier Garden officially ended its 2023 season on Aug. 31, but there will be one last chance to visit before the sun officially sets on summer.

The riverfront beer garden, located at The Starling, 102 N. Water St., will reopen from Sept. 19 through 21 to join in Negroni Week: Cocktails for a Cause. The global celebration, sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, aims to raise awareness and funds to support access to fresh, healthy food for all.

A portion of The Pier Garden’s proceeds from the three-day event will be donated to Slow Food, which promotes a local, sustainable and affordable approach to food and cooking. The organization has more than 80 local chapters throughout the country, including three in Wisconsin.

“We love the idea of using a classic cocktail to raise awareness for an important community cause,” said Ramsey Renno, co-owner of The Starling, in a statement. “And we love even more the chance to put our own spin on it. Personally, it’s one of my favorite drinks, especially the Stanley Tucci recipe.”

A classic Negroni includes equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth topped with an orange twist. Tucci’s version doubles the gin and is shaken, not stirred.

The Pier Garden will put its own twist on the cocktail, featuring four variations of the drink, as well as a Negroni-inspired food menu.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Cocktails will be available as a flight or individually. The Pier Garden’s unique interpretations range in color from bright coral to deep amber, hinting at a wide variety of flavor profiles. Food options include three different burgers: Wisc-y Business, Some Like it Hot and Hot Fuzz.

The Pier Garden isn’t the only Milwaukee area bar planning to participate in the widely-celebrated event. Aperitivo, Il Cervo, Lost Whale, Shanghai, The Pharmacy and Eldr+Rime are among more than 8,000 establishments across six continents slated to partake in the international holiday.

From Sept. 19 through 21, The Pier Garden will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 8 p.m.