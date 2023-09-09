New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Marquette University chemistry professor receives $800,000 grant for continued quantum architecture research

Dr. Dmitri Babikov has received an $800,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study quantum architecture uses in chemical and molecular simulations.

Aug 28th, 2023 by Marquette University

Dr. Jeanette Mitchell will be honored as the 2023 AACCWI Business Champion

Aug 28th, 2023 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Max Stephenson Honored as Biztimes Notable Alumni

Aug 28th, 2023 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Marquette University professor receives National Security Agency funding for STARTALK Chinese language and culture camp

Dr. Jen-Li Ko has received a grant worth $219,851 from the National Security Agency to organize and host the STARTALK Summer Chinese Camp.

Aug 22nd, 2023 by Marquette University

Progressive Community Health Centers’ Board of Directors Name New Chief Executive Officer

Progressive Community Health Centers, Inc. Board of Directors has appointed Candice Cole-Smith, MBA as its new chief executive officer.

Aug 22nd, 2023 by Progressive Community Health Centers

Next Act Theatre Promotes Libby Amato to Managing Director

Former Interim Managing Director Also Served as Business Manager, Other Roles

Aug 22nd, 2023 by Next Act Theatre

WPR’s Robin Washington Honored by National Association of Black Journalists for Audio Documentary “You Don’t Have to Ride Jim Crow!”

Aug 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Public Radio

MSOE welcomes Dr. Sudhir Kaul as chairperson of Mechanical Engineering Department

Aug 3rd, 2023 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

Marquette library archivist honored by Society of American Archivists for Tolkien collection curation

Dr. William Fliss has received the 2023 Philip M. Hamer–Elizabeth Hamer Kegan Award given by the Society of American Archivists.

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Marquette University

