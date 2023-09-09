New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette University chemistry professor receives $800,000 grant for continued quantum architecture research
Dr. Dmitri Babikov has received an $800,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study quantum architecture uses in chemical and molecular simulations.
Aug 28th, 2023 by Marquette University
Marquette University professor receives National Security Agency funding for STARTALK Chinese language and culture camp
Dr. Jen-Li Ko has received a grant worth $219,851 from the National Security Agency to organize and host the STARTALK Summer Chinese Camp.
Aug 22nd, 2023 by Marquette University
Progressive Community Health Centers’ Board of Directors Name New Chief Executive Officer
Progressive Community Health Centers, Inc. Board of Directors has appointed Candice Cole-Smith, MBA as its new chief executive officer.
Aug 22nd, 2023 by Progressive Community Health Centers
Next Act Theatre Promotes Libby Amato to Managing Director
Former Interim Managing Director Also Served as Business Manager, Other Roles
Aug 22nd, 2023 by Next Act Theatre
Marquette library archivist honored by Society of American Archivists for Tolkien collection curation
Dr. William Fliss has received the 2023 Philip M. Hamer–Elizabeth Hamer Kegan Award given by the Society of American Archivists.
Aug 2nd, 2023 by Marquette University
