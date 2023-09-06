The Fall Fest of Ale Returns

Lakefront Brewery's September festival returns for first time since 2019, with live music, food, drinks, shopping and more.

Fall Fest of Ale is set to return to Lakefront Brewery for the first time since 2019.

The autumn-themed event will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., featuring specialty drinks, family-friendly entertainment, a makers market and food from nine local vendors.

“After successful efforts embracing spring with our Maifest event, we thought it only fair to celebrate the return of warm cider, cozy blankets, and all things pumpkin,” Lakefront Brewery wrote in a social media post.

The outdoor event will sprawl throughout the brewery’s large, riverfront property, with activities to take place in the parking lot east of the building and on the newly-renovated patio.

An open air market will be held in the parking lot, featuring two dozen local vendors including Olympia Granola, Drink Wisconsinbly and Tabal Chocolate.

Meanwhile, Lakefront will punch up its retail offerings with a selection of spice blends and a garlic ranch at-home kit — giving the dressing’s most fervent fans a chance to recreate a batch in their own kitchen. Attendees can also browse the Lakefront clearance sale, which will offer a selection of brewery swag at a reduced price.

As for drinks, Lakefront has attendees covered — whether the temperature calls for hot apple cider or chilled Apple Cider Grist. Fall harvest bloody marys and a variety of the brewery’s tap beers will also be available.

Food trucks including the CurdWagon, Tots on the Street, Jandy’s Base Camp Waffle, Flip Mini Donuts, Vocado MKE, The Corn Man, Chillwaukee, Pina Mexican Eats and EZ Tiki will also be in attendance.

On the patio, Pete McDermott of Ladybird and former Nashville singer-songwriter Maxwell James will provide live music throughout the day. Shaky Hands Co-Op will be on-site creating screen-printed Fest of Ale shirts.

Kid-friendly activities will include fall-themed photo-ops and glitter tattoos.

Fall Fest of Ale is set to proceed rain or shine, but will be moved indoors as needed.

A full list of vendors for the event is available to view online.