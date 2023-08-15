New Black Cat Alley Music Series Announced

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The East Side Business Improvement District (BID) is planning a new free, all-ages music series, this time focused on electronic dance music.

The BID is working with Club Ritual, a local house and techno music promoter, to curate a lineup of DJs for the series, called “Sound System DJ Series” which will turn Black Cat Alley into an open-air music venue.

Black Cat Alley is a street art installation featuring murals commissioned by the BID. The alley runs north and south between E. Kenilworth Place and N. Ivanhoe Place and sits behind popular East Side establishments like The Oriental Theatre and Landmark Lanes.

On Aug. 26, Sept. 30, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25, the series will have performances in the alley from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. This new series will overlap with and continue regular live music performances that have been occurring in the alley since early June.

The BID is also partnering with a local seltzer company, called SYSTEM Seltzers on the new music series. One of the company’s co-founders, Matt Sievers said in a statement released by the BID that the idea for the new DJ concert series was in part inspired by the success of last year’s Summer Soulstice festival. “After experiencing last year’s Summer Soulstice event, Asher Grey of Club Ritual and I began brainstorming ways that we could build on the energy of Summer Soulstice more regularly,” Sievers said.

As with the first concert series this summer, Sound System DJ Series will offer drinks via the nearby food hall Crossroads Collective, which will have an outdoor bar serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and light snacks.