Decision is on hold until at least after the August recess.

The Milwaukee Common Council‘s attempt to assert substantial control over the city’s lobbying efforts is on hold.

“The Office of the City Attorney has requested more time to review it for legality and enforceability,” said City Clerk Jim Owczarski in explaining to council members why the item wasn’t up for a vote despite appearing on the agenda at Monday’s meeting.

The issue came to a head due to the council’s perceptions of how Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the two members of the Intergovernmental Relations Division negotiated with state leaders on Act 12, the sales tax and shared revenue agreement. Council members have publicly praised Common Council President José G. Pérez for stepping in to improve the deal for the city, while still saying the city got “hosed.”

Johnson, through Department of Administration director Preston Cole, has opposed some of the council’s proposed changes. Cole, in a committee meeting last week, asked for the proposal to be “sent back to the drawing board.” He said he favored an agreement on practices versus an ordinance change. “That means nothing,” said Pérez, who added that things were at an “impasse” since the proposal was introduced in June and suggested the council could move forward.

Under the pending ordinance, the council would have the final say over the city’s legislative package (the city’s official positions on intergovernmental issues) and would prohibit the city’s lobbying team or department leaders from deviating from the package in discussions. If a change is needed quickly, the council president or relevant committee chair could approve it.

The administration’s three-member lobbying division would see funding for a vacant position transferred to the council-directed City Clerk‘s Office so that each side would have two lobbyists, a change the mayor has agreed to.

Independently-elected City Attorney Tearman Spencer must sign off on ordinances as legal and enforceable.

Jim Bohl, a former alderman, leads the administration’s lobbying team and serves in a cabinet position required by state statute. Jordan Primakow is the deputy. Justin Moralez, a former Cudahy alderman and school choice lobbyist, was recently hired as the council lobbyist.

The ordinance, which Pérez has described as “modest” and “logical,” is co-sponsored by Mark Chambers, Jr., Robert Bauman, Larresa Taylor, Mark Borkowski and Lamont Westmoreland.

