Milwaukee travelers will have a daily, one-stop connection to destinations in Caribbean and Latin America.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If winter’s chill drives you mad, you will have the option of escaping daily to Miami via Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

American Airlines announced plans to offer non-stop, daily flights between Milwaukee Mitchell and Miami International Airport from Dec. 21 through April 24. This new service will build on once-weekly Miami trips the airline previously announced that begins in November.

“It’s great to see service increasing from Milwaukee to popular destinations,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik in a statement. “These daily nonstop flights to south Florida will help travelers looking to escape cold Wisconsin winters and enjoy some fun in the sun.”

These trips will be flown with the full-size dual-class Airbus A319. The daily flights will leave Milwaukee at 7:05 a.m., arriving in Miami at 11:20 a.m. Return flights will leave Miami daily at 9 p.m. arriving in Milwaukee at 11:32 p.m.

American Airlines is the third largest carrier for Milwaukee Mitchell in terms of passengers. In June, the airline announced daily, nonstop flights between Milwaukee and D.C. beginning in the fall.

As with the flights to D.C., the daily service to Miami will also open up daily access to a transportation hub with direct international flights. Specifically, Dranzik said, “This service will also provide an easy connection point to dozens of additional international destinations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America via American’s Miami hub. This includes unique and previously hard to reach destinations like Anguilla; Barranquilla and Cartagena, Colombia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning, said this means travelers flying out of Milwaukee can enjoy “one-stop access to the largest network of destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Along with its service to Miami and D.C., American also runs daily, nonstop flights to “Dallas-Forth Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Chicago.”