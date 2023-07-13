Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The second-annual Bastille Day West festival takes place in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Friday, July 14.

Led by the Charles E. Fromage wine bar, the festival will close W. Vliet Street to traffic between N. 57th and N. 60th streets. The fun, which includes music, food and entertainment, runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Musical acts include The Milwaukee Hot Club, Professor Pinkerton, The Hungry Williams, The Best Westerns and the French Immersion School Chair.

Also planned is a French fashion show by Spruced 57, an escargot (snail) bike race by the Wisconsin Bike Fed to see how slow you can go, an Eiffel Tower model contest plein air painting, face painting, a French cafe with authentic beignets from the Alliance Francaise and a French wine bistro.

More information on the festival is available at BastilleDayWest.com.

Bastille Day West won’t be the only French-themed festival taking place in Milwaukee this week. Temporarily halted because of the pandemic, Milwaukee’s multi-day Bastille Days festival is also returning to Cathedral Square Park. It will run from July 13 through July 16.

