GOP Bill Requires UW to Admit Top 5% Of All High School Graduates

Republican lawmakers are pushing a bill to make the University of Wisconsin automatically accept the top 5% of Wisconsin high school graduating seniors. The bill, they say, will solve problems their constituents have experienced getting their kids into the UW. Rep. Jerry O’Connor (R-Fond du Lac) framed the bill as a way of keeping Wisconsin’s top performing students in the state. “The bottom line is we’re losing too many high quality students to other states,” O’Connor said during a Wednesday press conference, condemning what he called “an institutional brain drain.”

Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara described the top 5% of Wisconsin high schoolers as students who have “gone beyond the call of duty.” Rep. David Murphy (R-Greenville) added, “We must let our best students know that we need them, and that we want them in Wisconsin.”

Murphy and other GOP lawmakers said that they’ve been unable to get answers as to why certain top performing students in their districts were rejected by the UW-Madison. Murphy said he requested the admissions policy, and received a 50-page, largely redacted document, which he held up during the Wednesday press conference. “Wisconsin students and their parents deserve to know what is expected of them,” Murphy said. “ What are the standards to enroll at our flagship campus?”

Other legislators gave examples of high-performing students they said had been rejected by UW-Madison and chose to go to school out of state. Murphy, who chairs the Assembly’s colleges and university committee, said that the bill will get a “swift hearing” once it’s formally introduced. Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R-Pleasant Prairie), who co-chairs the committee, said that UW-Madison must be transparent in its admissions policies, and reform its enrollment policy to prioritize students from Wisconsin rather than “non-residents.”

While the bill is intended to help high schoolers from Wisconsin, O’Connor said that it would also apply to out-of-state students, under a provision that admits the top 5% of high schoolers nationwide. “We want to import the best and brightest from other people in other states,” he told reporters. With UW-Madison experiencing an affordable housing shortage for its students, the question arises whether the college would have space for the influx of students the bill may create. O’Connor said that the GOP legislators supporting the bill had not reached out to the university, but he’s confident UW could “make this happen.”

Murphy stressed that “Republicans believe in merit.” But he downplayed concerns about whether the bill would negatively impact low income students. “The state of Wisconsin spends more money in K-12 education in minority areas than we do in other areas,” said Murphy. “I understand that maybe there is more that we could bring to the table there. Definitely. One of the comments that I’ve made over the years is the real racial issue of our time is the poor education of minority students. And I think we do need to improve that. The issue, though, is we need to improve sooner.” Murphy said minority students need to be prepared before they enter college. Students who enroll in colleges that “don’t match their academic standards,” Murphy said, “fail at a tremendously high rate. So sticking a student in a place where he doesn’t match well, academically, is going to harm him, not help him very much.”

The bill to guarantee admissions for certain students comes as Republican legislators move to cut $32 million from UW-Madison in the current budget plan, and as other campuses close. Speaker Robin Vos has attacked the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts saying he’s embarrassed to be an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin System because of UW’s equity and inclusion programs. “This is probably to me the single most important issue that we are facing as a people, as a nation, and really, humanity,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said at the state Republican convention.

Republicans push bill to auto-admit top 5% of students to UW was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.