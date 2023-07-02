The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: Airport Train Station Expansion Underway
Its construction will help expand Amtrak Hiawatha. Plus: Recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jun 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Four Options To Transform Brady Street
Business improvement district releases study, seeks feedback. The goal: ‘to create one of the world’s great streets.’
Jun 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Committee Backs 4 Streetcar Extensions
If federal grants received, system could reach Fiserv Forum, East Side, Bronzeville and Walker’s Point.
Jun 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Following Stripper Video, Jack’s Executive Bistro Gets 20-Day Suspension
Northwest side bar and restaurant will close for most of July after ‘stripper party’ video surfaces.
Jun 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Two of Milwaukee’s Largest Corporate Landlords Selling Their Houses, With Wildly Different Results
One is making huge profits while the other is losing money.
Jun 22nd, 2023 by John D. Johnson
6. Milwaukee’s Air Quality Worst Among All Large Cities
Canadian wildfires blamed. Residents advised to limit outdoor activities.
Jun 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Wins Key Vote To Close Cass Street
But not without derision, and the suggestion to create an open-air passageway for the public.
Jun 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Maranta Plant Shop Will Close
Plant shop’s owner calling it quits — for now — after two years in Bronzeville.
Jun 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Little Caesars Gets 10-Day Suspension
Pizza chain’s Capitol Drive restaurant must close from July 2 through 11.
Jun 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. The Gallery Food Hall Opening on Murray Avenue
Beginning July 14 the eastside food hall will offer food for thought — and eating.
Jun 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors
Jun 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. License revoked from out-of-state buyer
Jun 27th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
8. Senator Baldwin Helps Secure Nearly $35 Million for Critical Transportation Infrastructure Projects
Investment from Baldwin-Supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve safety for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers, support good paying jobs, and strengthen our supply chain
Jun 23rd, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
10. Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters finds Gov. Evers approval up, GOP presidential primary razor thin between Trump and DeSantis, and Biden with bigger lead over Trump than over DeSantis
Biden leads Trump by 9, DeSantis by 2 in hypothetical head-to-heads
Jun 28th, 2023 by Marquette University
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 25th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 18th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 11th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee