The Week’s Greatest Hits

Plats and Parcels: Airport Train Station Expansion Underway

1. Plats and Parcels: Airport Train Station Expansion Underway

Its construction will help expand Amtrak Hiawatha. Plus: Recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jun 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Four Options To Transform Brady Street

2. Four Options To Transform Brady Street

Business improvement district releases study, seeks feedback. The goal: ‘to create one of the world’s great streets.’

Jun 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Committee Backs 4 Streetcar Extensions

3. Committee Backs 4 Streetcar Extensions

If federal grants received, system could reach Fiserv Forum, East Side, Bronzeville and Walker’s Point.

Jun 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Following Stripper Video, Jack’s Executive Bistro Gets 20-Day Suspension

4. Following Stripper Video, Jack’s Executive Bistro Gets 20-Day Suspension

Northwest side bar and restaurant will close for most of July after ‘stripper party’ video surfaces.

Jun 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Two of Milwaukee’s Largest Corporate Landlords Selling Their Houses, With Wildly Different Results

5. Two of Milwaukee’s Largest Corporate Landlords Selling Their Houses, With Wildly Different Results

One is making huge profits while the other is losing money.

Jun 22nd, 2023 by John D. Johnson

Milwaukee’s Air Quality Worst Among All Large Cities

6. Milwaukee’s Air Quality Worst Among All Large Cities

Canadian wildfires blamed. Residents advised to limit outdoor activities.

Jun 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Wins Key Vote To Close Cass Street

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Wins Key Vote To Close Cass Street

But not without derision, and the suggestion to create an open-air passageway for the public.

Jun 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Maranta Plant Shop Will Close

8. Maranta Plant Shop Will Close

Plant shop’s owner calling it quits — for now — after two years in Bronzeville.

Jun 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Little Caesars Gets 10-Day Suspension

9. Little Caesars Gets 10-Day Suspension

Pizza chain’s Capitol Drive restaurant must close from July 2 through 11.

Jun 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

The Gallery Food Hall Opening on Murray Avenue

10. The Gallery Food Hall Opening on Murray Avenue

Beginning July 14 the eastside food hall will offer food for thought — and eating.

Jun 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

128th Air Refueling Wing: U.S. Air Force honors 100 years of aerial refueling with global flyover events

1. 128th Air Refueling Wing: U.S. Air Force honors 100 years of aerial refueling with global flyover events

 

Jun 23rd, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors

3. Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors

 

Jun 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Five Milwaukee Men Federally Indicted for Involvement in Armed Robberies of U.S. Postal Carriers

4. Five Milwaukee Men Federally Indicted for Involvement in Armed Robberies of U.S. Postal Carriers

 

Jun 30th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

License revoked from out-of-state buyer

5. License revoked from out-of-state buyer

 

Jun 27th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

6. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Earth, Wind & Fire at BMO Pavilion on June 30 During Summerfest

7. Earth, Wind & Fire at BMO Pavilion on June 30 During Summerfest

 

Feb 20th, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Senator Baldwin Helps Secure Nearly $35 Million for Critical Transportation Infrastructure Projects

8. Senator Baldwin Helps Secure Nearly $35 Million for Critical Transportation Infrastructure Projects

Investment from Baldwin-Supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve safety for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers, support good paying jobs, and strengthen our supply chain

Jun 23rd, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Gov. Evers Appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

9. Gov. Evers Appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

 

Jun 20th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters finds Gov. Evers approval up, GOP presidential primary razor thin between Trump and DeSantis, and Biden with bigger lead over Trump than over DeSantis

10. Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin voters finds Gov. Evers approval up, GOP presidential primary razor thin between Trump and DeSantis, and Biden with bigger lead over Trump than over DeSantis

Biden leads Trump by 9, DeSantis by 2 in hypothetical head-to-heads

Jun 28th, 2023 by Marquette University

