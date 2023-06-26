But a new rule: No camping for annual fireworks. And volunteers sought to help clean up parks afterward.

The annual July 3 fireworks organized by Milwaukee County Parks are this weekend and there are a few things the department wants attendees to know.

Thousands descend on Milwaukee’s lakefront for the annual fireworks show, many from suburban communities that ring the city and some from even further away. In the past, many would set up tents in Veterans Park and camp overnight on July 2-3. But those days are over.

The parks department announced Monday there will be no camping in county parks for the fireworks this year. “We kindly ask everyone to respect these regulations for the benefit and enjoyment of all park visitors.” County parks close at 10 p.m. and overnight parking is also not allowed.

This year’s fireworks display is sponsored by American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, and T&M Partners. The show starts around 9:30 p.m. with fireworks launched from Veterans Park to explode over Lake Michigan.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. there will be food vendors and beer tents set up in the park, and most will accept only cash, according to the department, which added, “Please drink responsibly. If the weather is hot, we recommend drinking plenty of water.”

On July 3, the Gift of Wings kite festival also comes to Veterans Park. There will be free kite flying lessons and “giant kites flying above the park,” Parks said.

Huge public events like the fireworks show are always an issue from the standpoint of trash and litter. Everyone parking at Veterans Park will be given a trash bag to take home with them, and a volunteer clean-up will be held in the park from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 4. If you’re available the next day, July 5, and want to help, Parks is looking for volunteers to help clean up parks around the county.

If you’re driving to the event, cash-only parking will be available along Lincoln Memorial Drive beginning 6 a.m. the morning of the fireworks. Lots are first-come, first serve, and prices are $25 a car, $50 for a car plus trailer, $75 for an RV, and $100 for an RV plus trailer.