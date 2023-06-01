Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Outdoor live music and festival season is upon us and it’s officially Pride month! Soak up the sun at a variety of events this weekend, including Bay View Gallery Night and the return of PrideFest. You can also shop for goodies at the Great Riverwest Rummage Sale & Flea Market, or celebrate a local legend at Crusherfest

June 1-3: Pridefest Milwaukee

June is Pride Month, which means PrideFest Milwaukee is back for its 35th year. Headliners include Peaches, Betty Who, Big Dipper and more. The popular Dance Pavilion returns, with an all-female lineup of headliners for the very first time, including Milwaukee’s DJ Shawna and DJ Dripsweat. This year also promises a reworking of the Dance Pavilion time slots, resulting in a 50% increase in acts. PrideFest will run Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 12 p.m. to midnight. For ticket pricing and to purchase tickets, visit the Pridefest website.

June 2: Bay View Gallery Night

The Bay View neighborhood celebrates local art, music and small businesses with Bay View Gallery Night. Participating businesses throughout the neighborhood will feature live performances, vendors and art galleries in addition to their normal services. Swing by Tonic Tavern for the eighth annual Bay View Jazz Fest, or check out live painting by Duffy Artwork and Chris Walker at Enlightened Brewing. For a full list of participating businesses and the art that will be hosted within, check out the Bay View Gallery Night website.

June 2-4: Small But Mighty

Danceworks is collaborating with multiple Milwaukee chamber ensembles for Small But Mighty – the third and final show of its 2022-23 season. This dance showcase features Microcosm Ensemble, Black Cat Ensemble, Cosmo Reed Quintet and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, and celebrates the subtlety and intimacy of chamber music. Performances will run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Tickets range from $20 to $35. To purchase tickets, visit the Danceworks website.

June 3: Three Bridges Park Turns 10

The Urban Ecology Center and Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Three Bridges Park. Over the course of 10 years, the former railyard has been transformed into a green space full of life in the heart of Milwaukee. The celebration will feature guided hikes, live music and dance performances and animal stations. Party in the Park will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 3: The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale & Flea Market

Riverwest’s largest rummage sale returns with an expanded three-block radius. Shop from over 180 vendors offering vintage clothing, furniture, houseware, media and more. Food trucks will be on site, and Art Bar’s sidewalk patio bar will be slinging coffee and Bloody Maries. Wonderland diner will have its express window open for food, and there will be three different stages hosting live music. The rummage sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 722 E. Burleigh St.

June 3-4: Crusherfest

South Milwaukee is once again honoring local wrestling legend Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski with Crusherfest – a two-day celebration featuring live wrestling, beer, polka music and more. Crusherfest will feature some special guests, including WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton and Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. The third annual Crusherfest will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and will take place in the newly built Bucyrus Commons outdoor space located at 1028 Madison Ave.

June 6: Chill on the Hill

Bay View’s weekly outdoor music series is finally here. Every Tuesday through August 29, live music will take over Humboldt Park. Bring a blanket, chair and drinks and snacks, or check out the offerings from the various food and beverage trucks, such as the Lakefront Brewery trailer. Next week’s musical lineup features Shamewave and Collections of Colonies of Bees. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m., and food trucks will be open for business at 5 p.m.