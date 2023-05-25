In last year there have been five in-custody deaths in Milwaukee County correctional facilities.

The Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC), formerly the House of Correction, reported that a man has died as a result of an apparent suicide.

Antonio Bonaccorso, 39, was found in his cell Tuesday afternoon without a pulse and not breathing, according to a statement from County Executive David Crowley‘s office. Lifesaving efforts including CPR were begun by CRC and health care staff from the county’s correctional health care contractor WellPath and 911 was called.

Bonaccorso’s pulse was restored and he was taken to an unspecified hospital and placed on life support. He later died Wednesday evening. The incident is being investigated by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The county executive’s office reported Bonaccorso’s death because, unlike the Milwaukee County Jail, the CRC is a correctional facility under the control of the county executive, not the Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s Office. Superintendent Chantell Jewell is in charge of the facility.

Crowley said in a statement:

"With our hearts heavy, we share that Mr. Antonio Bonaccorso attempted suicide yesterday at the Community Reintegration Center and has tragically succumbed to his injuries. County Executive Crowley, Superintendent Jewell, and all CRC and Wellpath staff send their support and condolences to Mr. Bonaccorso's family, though none can imagine the grief and loss they face navigating through this incredibly difficult time. This is yet another somber and chilling reminder of the acute and largely unmet mental health needs throughout all corners of our community. All persons in the County's care and every County resident deserve affordable, comprehensive mental health support and resources. The death of one single person in the County's custody is one death too many. We will continue to fight for the funding and system-wide reforms that are needed to ensure that this never happens again."

Bonaccorso is the second person to die of an apparent suicide in a county correctional facility this year. He is the first at the CRC in several years.

There have been four deaths at the jail and now five deaths in county correctional settings in less than 12 months. In April, a correctional officer was charged with a felony for falsifying a report after allegedly failing to perform a wellness check on Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who was later found dead of an apparent suicide.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is expected to pass legislation requesting a massive amount of information and reports related to jail policies, health care and suicide prevention efforts.