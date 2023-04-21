Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A correctional officer working in the Milwaukee County Jail has been criminally charged in the death of 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro.

Laquisha N. Cowser, 32, has been charged with felony misconduct in office related to the death of Juarez-Corro, who was found unresponsive in his single-occupant cell and later declared dead on Jan. 22. The statute Cowser is alleged to have violated, according to circuit court records, governs falsifying a record, report or statement. If convicted, she could face a $10,000 fine and up to three and a half years in prison.

Cowser has been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of her case.

Juarez-Corro was found in his cell with “no obvious signs of trauma,” according to the sheriff’s department. Jail personnel performed CPR and used a defibrillator until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

Juarez-Corro was being held in the jail on a $1.5 million bond facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted intentional homicide. The charges stem from a 2006 shooting in South Shore Park when he is alleged to have shot five people killing two and wounding three others. He had been a fugitive since then and was captured by the FBI in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico in February 2022.

There have been two deaths in the county jail so far in 2023, and four deaths in less than 12 months.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The facility has struggled with chronic understaffing and overcrowding. One MCSO commander described conditions as “appalling.” The short staffing has required forced overtime to maintain staff levels in the jail.

“This office holds itself to high standards in its service to Milwaukee County,” Sheriff Denita Ball said in a statement, “and no member of MCSO is exempt from those standards. When a member of this agency is alleged to have broken the law in the performance of their duty, they will be subject to prosecution, and if they are convicted, they will face consequences as determined by a judge or a jury.”

“One death in our custody is one too many,” Ball said. “But we are confident these charges demonstrate the MCSO’s commitment to ensure that an independent investigation was conducted, regardless of the result.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.