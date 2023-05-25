Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means an extra day of recovering from all of the festivities, or an extra day of fun. There’s a lot to do this weekend, such as the return of Milwaukee Metal Fest, which will see 78 bands take to the stage at The Rave over the course of three days. If you’re into the bizarre and creepy, the Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo will take over the Wisconsin Center. And it’s Ope Brewing Co.’s one-year anniversary, so swing by and try some specialty beer releases to commemorate the occasion.

May 25-27: Yarn Fest MKE

Whether you’re passionate about knitting or interested in learning how to spin your own yarn, Yarn Fest MKE is a fun, interactive experience perfect for any crafty-minded makers. The fest includes masterclasses, workshops and a maker marketplace, where vendors from Bead Fest and Stitch Fest will also be in attendance selling their wares. Tickets to Yarn Fest range depending on what experiences you sign up for. For more information on when each class and part of the fest is open, visit the Interwave website.

Milwaukee Metal Fest – a heavy-hitting festival that was around even before Ozzfest – has been dormant since 2007. Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the festival is returning in 2023 with a lineup of 78 bands. The festival will run for three days at The Rave, and will feature big-name acts such as Anthrax, Lamb of God and Suicidal Tendencies. The fest will also feature food trucks, vendors, live podcasts and meet & greets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Metal Fest website.

May 26: MKE Critical Mass Bike Ride

Dust off that bike, check your tire pressure and lube up that chain – the MKE Critical Mass Bike Ride is the perfect socially-paced bike ride to get back into the swing of things. The ride preaches safety in numbers, and promises no riders will be left behind. The ride will start at Red Arrow Park, and will leave around 6 p.m.

May 27: Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Looking to get weird this holiday weekend? The Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo has got you covered. Explore all of the taxidermy, horror-inspired artwork, odd jewelry and bones and skulls for sale. The expo also features an experience called The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown – an old-school “freak show” exhibit. There will also be a rabbit taxidermy class. The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center, and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of. Kids ages 12 and under will receive free admission.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is challenging Milwaukeeans to get out and enjoy the healing powers of nature. The second annual Healthy County Challenge will take place at Veterans Park during the Gift of Wings Kite Festival and features a walk along Lake Michigan with The Ability Center. This event is part of an initiative aimed at forging healthier lifestyles and promoting Milwaukee’s County Parks. This event will also feature kite and Milwaukee Brewers ticket giveaways. The Healthy County Challenge will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Details on the larger kite festival can be found on the event’s website.

May 28: Ope Brewing Co. First Anniversary

Ope Brewing Co. is officially turning one year old! The celebration will feature live music as well as specialty beer releases. Starting at 12 p.m., DJ ShYachts will kick off the party with a DJ set. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wire & Nail will take to the stage. Ope, 6751 W. National Ave., will be releasing a special collaboration beer with Perspective Brewing Co., and will be releasing other barrel-aged beers as well. Don’t forget to snag an anniversary koozie as well. Ope Brewing Co.’s One Year Anniversary party will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.