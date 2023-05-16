The Return of Food Truck Fest

Coming July 22, with more than 20 vendors, music and more at Maier Festival Park.

MKE Food Truck Fest will be rolling back into town this summer, following two consecutive years of sold-out events.

The festival, sponsored by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and OnMilwaukee, will take place at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Dr., on Saturday, July 22.

More than 20 food trucks are slated to participate in this year’s fest, which will also feature mobile karaoke, music, lawn games and a new, Super VIP ticket option.

The varied lineup of vendors will appease a wide range of palates with offerings including tacos, pizza, cheese curds, funnel cakes, popsicles and other frozen treats, as well as vegan fare, gluten-free options and an assortment of global cuisines.

Participating vendors include Bobalou Stuffed Pretzels, Catalano’s, Clean Cruisine, Double B’s BBQ, Fazio’s Popcorn, Hawaiian Shave Ice, Hot Box Pizza, Kona Ice, JMakin Jamaican, My Funnel, Pete’s Pops, Pico’s Tacos, Pina Mexican Eats, Roll MKE, Say Cheese, The Lumpia Lady, Tots on the Street and Twisted Plants.

Additional participants will be announced at a later date.

The all-day event is divided into two sessions, each featuring three tiers of ticket options.

During the lunch session, general admission ticket holders may choose between a noon and 1 p.m. entry time. VIP and Super Vip tickets will be granted early access from 11 a.m. to noon. The lunch session will conclude for all at 3 p.m.

The dinner session will begin at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. for general admission tickets, with VIP and Super VIP gaining early access from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

VIP tickets for both sessions include a free beverage, while Super VIP tickets include unlimited bar privileges in a private lounge area.

Bars & Recreation will be on-site to operate its “Let’s Play” Yard, featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club shuffleboard and bags. A mobile karaoke suite from Amped will also be operating.

For a limited time, those who purchase tickets will receive one $5 gift card per ticket, which can be used at any bar or food vendor during the fest. Gift cards must be picked up on the day of the event at the OnMilwaukee tent, located just inside the Mid Gate at the grounds. The offer is set to expire at midnight on May 21.

Tickets, ranging from $5 for general admission to $75 for Super VIP, are available for purchase online. Children under 10 years of age receive free entry. Organizers urge potential attendees to act fast — tickets sold out in 2021 and 2022.

Hoping to build on the momentum of previous years, event organizers are seeking to add additional food trucks to the vendor lineup.

Interested vendors can contact MkeFoodTruckFest@summerfest. com to apply.