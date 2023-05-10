Fiscal crisis can only be averted with more state shared revenue and local sales tax.

The definition of a fiscal crisis is “the inability to bridge a deficit between expenditures and tax revenue.” Both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are in fiscal crisis.

On a $1 billion budget, the city begins next year with a $156 million deficit, that – with a cost-to-continue budget – grows to $176 million by 2026.

Due largely to ill-informed decisions regarding pensions 23 years ago, compounded by stagnant state revenue sharing, Milwaukee County has been facing structural deficits dating back to the early 2000s.

Without significant steps being taken – these deficits will further crater both bodies’ budgets and become even more crippling.

Expenditures. In the face of fiscal challenges, both the city and county have taken tremendous steps to control costs. Staffing in the city has been reduced by 1,000 positions since 2000, including hundreds of police and fire positions. During that same period, the county has cut its full-time staffing by nearly half – reducing the number of full-time equivalent positions from 7,300 to 3,900. The County has also deferred maintenance and cut capital spending significantly. Despite these actions, it still faces an $18 million deficit in 2024.

The largest fixed cost moving forward for both bodies is pension obligations, including current costs for retirees and future costs for current employees. City pension costs in 2023 are $100M, increasing by 40 percent for 2024 and beyond. County pension costs were $60 million in 2016. By 2027, that number will double to $120 million, driving its structural deficit to $109 million.

Can these bodies reduce their expenses further? Certainly, but it won’t solve the deficit issue as these cuts would need to be made in perpetuity as revenues cannot keep up with costs. Furthermore, additional cuts would come at the risk of further endangering quality-of-life services including public safety, public transit, our parks and so much more.

Revenue. Property taxes are high and a sore spot, but they are a primary source of revenue available to both bodies. The city raised $311M in 2023. As a point of reference, the police department’s budget is $300M. At the county, 80 percent of local funding – which includes property taxes – is consumed by state mandates. By 2027, all local dollars will need to be directed to subsidize state-mandated services.

Grounded on both ends of this fiscal bridge, the crisis is real. What is the best way to address this crisis before the bridge crumbles into a river of bankruptcy?

Here are the three needed repairs supported by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC):

Increase shared revenue. In 1911, Wisconsin was the first state to implement an income tax. An agreement was struck between state and local governments. State government would exclusively levy income and sales taxes, leaving local governments to collect property taxes. In exchange, the state would share a portion of income and sales taxes it collected with local municipalities. State income tax collections increased from $3B to $9B since 2000. During this same time, shared revenue payments to local government have flatlined. For the City of Milwaukee, the shared revenue declined from $240M in 2000 to $230M in 2023. If this payment had kept pace with inflation, it would be $420M – providing an additional $180M in 2024 against its projected budget deficit of $156M. The county has encountered a similar dynamic, watching its share of state shared funding flatline or decrease over that same period, while at the same time sending more to the state in tax revenue. MMAC supports the proposal from the Governor and Republican legislative leadership obligating 1 cent of the 5-cent sales tax currently levied by the state to fund an increase in state shared revenue to all local governments. This would add $25 million to the city’s budget and $7 million to the county. Reform City and County Pensions – The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are the only local municipalities whose employees do not participate in the state pension plan. Pension liabilities for both bodies will further compromise operational budgets and, in turn, the quality of living for residents. MMAC supports a proposal to freeze the plan for new employees, with all new employees enrolled in the state plan. This will cap the cost of the existing pension plan, allowing liabilities to be contained and paid down. Access to a sales tax – Of 123 cities with populations of 200,000 or greater, Milwaukee is one of only 10 without a sales tax. Statewide, Wisconsin’s average sales tax is one of the lowest in the country. MMAC supports a proposal developed by Republican legislators to provide the city of Milwaukee a 2 percent and the county a .5 percent sales tax to address issues like pension obligations and public safety.

Why should a sales tax be voted on by locally elected leaders?

We hold elections with the intent of entrusting our leaders to make difficult decisions regarding convoluted issues. When considering the complexities involved between managing new sources of revenue and implementing a pension reform plan, it is in our best interest to hold them accountable for doing the work they were elected to do. Elected city leaders should be required to vote for this revenue source (in this case a sales tax) and be held accountable for its expenditure. This is not an unprecedented form of authorization.

This exercise of representative government also allows for a broad engagement of taxpaying stakeholders that go beyond city limits. Employers located in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County export $7.6B in personal income to their employees who work in Milwaukee but live in a surrounding county. Nowhere in the surrounding five-county region is the reverse true, every other county is a net importer of personal income. Milwaukee and its employers, in turn, benefit from this broad regional talent pool. Its arts, cultural and entertainment assets also thrive on this regional base of population. A referendum in the city excludes input from employers and the hundreds of thousands of citizens who utilize the city as a place to work, play and learn.

A vote of the elected officials at the state level to put the question in the hands of elected city and county officials is the best way to represent the citizens of this region.

Tim Sheehy is President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, which represents 1,800+ member businesses with more than 300,000 employees in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties and beyond.