New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director
Preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd to carry MPA forward.
Apr 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
Boelter + Lincoln Promotes Kempen, Tuuk
Promotions bolster agency’s creative department
Apr 26th, 2023 by Boelter + Lincoln
Near West Side Partners Announces Lindsey St. Arnold Bell as Executive Director
Recognized community leader to focus on collaboration and increasing momentum on convening efforts
Apr 25th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.
Alverno College Names Christy L. Brown, J.D. as its Ninth President
Milwaukee Native and Executive Unanimously Selected by Board of Trustees
Apr 19th, 2023 by Alverno College
Marquette biological sciences professor receives USDA funding to increase cold tolerance in rice for an earlier planting season
Dr. Michael Schläppi has received a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study cold tolerance in rice with a goal of expanding the rice planting season to earlier in the year in order to avoid seasonal effects that hinder quality and yield.
Apr 18th, 2023 by Marquette University
Emem Group Announces Hiring of Montavius Jones
Apr 12th, 2023 by Emem Group
Marquette chemistry professor receives NSF CAREER grant to make novel radiolabeled compounds with applications in new drug development
Dr. Joseph Clark has been awarded a National Science Foundation CAREER grant, the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty.
Apr 4th, 2023 by Marquette University
Milwaukee Legendary Jazz Musician and Vocalist Named WAMI Finalist in Four Categories
Jerry Grillo is Nominated for Four WAMI’s including Jazz Artist of the Year, Unique Song of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year
Apr 3rd, 2023 by Press Release
Radio Milwaukee hires Jay Burseth as Director of Major Giving & Grants, names Kris deFelice as Director of Underwriting & Partnerships
Pair brings over two decades of experience to revenue generating roles at non-profit station
Apr 3rd, 2023 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee