New Faces in New Places

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director

Preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd to carry MPA forward.

Apr 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

Corie Foley to Lead ARCO’s Expansion in the Milwaukee Market with New Office Opening & Promotion to Vice President

Apr 26th, 2023 by ARCO/Murray

Boelter + Lincoln Promotes Kempen, Tuuk

Promotions bolster agency’s creative department

Apr 26th, 2023 by Boelter + Lincoln

Near West Side Partners Announces Lindsey St. Arnold Bell as Executive Director

Recognized community leader to focus on collaboration and increasing momentum on convening efforts

Apr 25th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.

MATC Names Debbie Hamlett Vice President and General Manager of Milwaukee PBS

Apr 24th, 2023 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

Marcus Hotels & Resorts Promotes Jeff Stewart to General Manager of Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Apr 24th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Alverno College Names Christy L. Brown, J.D. as its Ninth President

Milwaukee Native and Executive Unanimously Selected by Board of Trustees

Apr 19th, 2023 by Alverno College

Marquette biological sciences professor receives USDA funding to increase cold tolerance in rice for an earlier planting season

Dr. Michael Schläppi has received a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study cold tolerance in rice with a goal of expanding the rice planting season to earlier in the year in order to avoid seasonal effects that hinder quality and yield.

Apr 18th, 2023 by Marquette University

Emem Group Announces Hiring of Montavius Jones

Apr 12th, 2023 by Emem Group

Gov. Evers Appoints Don Vruwink to Commissioner of Railroads

Apr 7th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette chemistry professor receives NSF CAREER grant to make novel radiolabeled compounds with applications in new drug development

Dr. Joseph Clark has been awarded a National Science Foundation CAREER grant, the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty.

Apr 4th, 2023 by Marquette University

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Scott Menke named interim chancellor of UW-Parkside

Apr 4th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin System

Exceptional alumnae and Mount Mary Starving Artists’ Show to be honored

Apr 3rd, 2023 by Mount Mary University

Milwaukee Legendary Jazz Musician and Vocalist Named WAMI Finalist in Four Categories

Jerry Grillo is Nominated for Four WAMI’s including Jazz Artist of the Year, Unique Song of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year

Apr 3rd, 2023 by Press Release

Radio Milwaukee hires Jay Burseth as Director of Major Giving & Grants, names Kris deFelice as Director of Underwriting & Partnerships

Pair brings over two decades of experience to revenue generating roles at non-profit station

Apr 3rd, 2023 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

