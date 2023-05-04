Lulu Cafe Hosts Fundraiser Brunch

The Bay View eatery is raising funds for an employee following his cancer diagnosis.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bay View‘s Lulu Cafe & Bar is hosting a special brunch service this weekend to raise funds for Zach Schnitzler, a long-time employee who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The restaurant, 2265 S. Howell Ave., typically closed on Sundays, will offer a buffet-style, all-you-can-eat meal from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a trivia competition and all-day raffle.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Schnitzler and his wife, Sharon, to help the couple pay for medical bills and other expenses.

Schnitzler, a line cook, has worked on and off at Lulu for more than a decade. In addition to his industry work, Schnitzler is an artist and a musician, as well as a treasured member of the community, said Cameryne Roberts, co-owner of Lulu Cafe.

“He’s a really lovely person,” she said. “He is just such a sweet guy, one of those people who just gets along with everyone.”

This weekend’s brunch will include ham and cheese or roasted vegetable egg scrambles, a vegan tofu scramble with roasted vegetables, brioche french toast ad Lulu’s popular blue corn cakes (made with blue cornmeal) topped with butter and maple syrup. An assortment of pastries and sides including breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, fruit and a vegetarian take on the restaurant’s Waldorf salad will also be available.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After the meal wraps up, guests are invited to participate in a trivia competition for the chance to win prizes. Trivia teams will be limited to six members and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners.

Throughout the event, which runs until 4 p.m., guests are also invited to participate in a raffle and silent auction. Prizes, mostly donated items, will include local artwork, outdoor gear, gift cards, bath and body products and more. A purchase of $20 brunch includes trivia entry and five raffle tickets. Additional tickets can be purchased separately.

Roberts said that she is grateful and proud of the way that the community has rallied to help out during a difficult time. In addition to donated artwork and raffle items, local vendors have offered up beer, wine and other products for the brunch service.

“It never ceases to amaze me how cool the city is in terms of taking care of its own,” she said, adding that the couple has been overwhelmed with the “outpouring of love” that they’ve received.

“He and his wife both are just blown away,” Roberts said of Schnitzler, adding, “they’re just both the nicest people you’d ever meet. There’s not a mean bone or a crabby bone in their bodies.”

All funds raised from the brunch and raffle will be donated to the couple, Roberts said. “We’re going to hopefully be able to raise a pretty good amount of money for them.”

Those who can’t make it to the brunch but still want to help can make a donation online via Gofundme.

Brunch and trivia spots are filling up fast, according to Roberts. Reservations can be made via phone at (414) 294-5858.

For more information visit the event page on Facebook.