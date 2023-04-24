Black Restaurant Week Starts April 25

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Black Restaurant Week is set to commence Tuesday, April 25, marking the ninth year of uplifting Black-owned businesses and investing in the community — all while enjoying food and drink from passionate entrepreneurs.

More than a dozen restaurants, bakeries, bars and cafes are set to participate in this year’s event, which will run through Sunday, April 30.

A kickoff event will take place on Tuesday, April 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sherman Phoenix, an entrepreneurial hub that’s currently home to more than 20 Black-owned businesses.

Several participating restaurants have locations at the hub, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., and will be serving food and drink throughout the afternoon and evening.

A project of BlankSpace MKE, Black Restaurant Week aims to not only provide a short-term boost for businesses with increased traffic and social media presence, but also foster long-term sustainability by attracting returning customers.

Bridget Whitaker and Symphony Zawadi, co-founders of BlankSpace, describe the event as a “grassroots effort to engage Milwaukee in helping create practical strategies around building wealth in our community.”

“We believe that by supporting Black restaurants and other local businesses, we can make a significant impact on strengthening communities and creating new opportunities for future entrepreneurs,” said the co-founders in a statement.

Throughout the past eight years of Black Restaurant Week, BlankSpace reports that participating restaurants have enjoyed a “significant sales increase” — with “some almost doubling in daily sales amid a very uncertain and challenging time for small business owners.”

This year’s 17 participating businesses include 1700 Pull Up Restaurant, Belli’s Bistro & Spirits, Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food, Brownstone Social Lounge, Buffalo Boss, Confectionately Yours, Crave BBQ, Cream City Sports Bar, Delicious Bites, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Grandma’s Hands, Happy Days Day Bar, Junior’s Smoked BBQ, Rise & Grind Cafe, Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery and Twisted Plants, as well as the recently-opened Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen.

Those planning to visit a participating establishment throughout the week are encouraged to document their attendance by checking in on social media with a photo of their receipt accompanied by #MkeBRW23.