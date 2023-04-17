Night includes a free beer at Urban Harvest, a chance to learn about the brewery and lots of fun conversation.

What is it that makes Milwaukee unique? Many things, which you’ll find discussed and debated and celebrated by this publication, but surely one thing stands out: Beer.

This, after all, is Beer City. Brew Town. The city with all those beers that made Milwaukee famous. Granted, most of those macro brewers of old, from Get Get Gettleman to Schlitz to Blatz, have disappeared or live on only as labels sold by other, non-Milwaukee (grr) companies. But nowadays the city has a plentitude of craft brewers, from Gathering Place to Good City Brewing, from Black Husky to Broken Bat, from Central Waters to Company Brewing. There are more than 15 such lovely entities in the metro area.

Back in 2016 we launched our Membership program, the first of its kind in Milwaukee, and our first stop? Urban Harvest Brewing Company. So it’s time to come home.

We are bringing back the Urban Milwaukee Beer Bashes. An event to celebrate craft brewing and Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members. But mostly just an excuse for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. This, you might say, is where the publication becomes Urbane Milwaukee.

The night will include a short presentation on the history and current operations of Urban Harvest, the Walker’s Point nano-brewery founded in 2016 with a taproom where it serves fresh, handcrafted ales in small batches several times a week. Typically, Urban Harvest is serving 12 to 16 different brews at a time, including special release and seasonal beers. Along with the talk, members will get a ticket for one free Urban Harvest beer.

The free event will be held this Friday, April 21, at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, 1024 S. 5th St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Another perk for members: members can also bring one guest. An RSVP is required for all attendees. Space is limited.

Not a member yet? You might try it for one month and see how you like it. New members are eligible to attend.