Changes Coming at HoneyBee Sage on Lisbon Avenue

Retail store will transform into wellness space while second store in Bronzeville continues.

HoneyBee Sage is poised for change in the coming months, as the wellness-focused business continues to pursue its mission of bringing alternative healing methods to Milwaukee’s underserved communities.

The business’s flagship store, 9141 W. Lisbon Ave., will close at the end of the month, to be replaced by a wellness space. The final day to shop will be Saturday, April 29.

Owner Angela Mallett said that she plans to rent out the new wellness space to a variety of “independent healers” such as Reiki practitioners, massage therapists, yoga instructions, meditation coaches, breathwork leaders and more.

The healers would offer classes and community events in the 1,410-square-foot space. Mallett said she aims to host each healer for a “longer-term” period, but an exact time-frame has not yet been decided.

Meanwhile as the Lisbon Ave. store is transformed, the recently-opened HoneyBee Sage in Bronzeville will serve those in search of apothecary and metaphysical items. Both stores carry the same inventory, said Mallett, which will make for a simple transition. “We’ll just be consolidating the retail piece of it,” she said.

The retail store, sober bar and weekend event space at 1819 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. offers a wide range of items including bath and body products, medicinal herbs, honey, jewelry, supplements and tea, as well as homemade elderberry syrup and sea moss gel.

The upcoming transformation will be the latest in a series of evolutions for HoneyBee Sage, which got its start in 2018 at Sherman Phoenix. After two years of operation at the business hub, Mallett relocated the business to the larger, Lisbon Avenue building.

In November 2022, she launched a long-awaited, second location for the business, which also features a zero-proof cocktail and tea bar. The cozy shop contains both bar and lounge seating, and is accented by honeybee-inspired decor such as honeycomb shelving, hive-shaped light fixtures and touches of gold.

As of April 11, the Bronzeville location for HoneyBee Sage will have new hours, open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with special events often held after hours on Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming events include a monthly open mic, karaoke night and live music events. More information is available online.