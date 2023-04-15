Milwaukee Wants 4,500 Police For RNC

City would house additional officers from across the state and country.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The city of Milwaukee is looking for proposals to house upwards of 4,500 police officers during the Republican National Convention (RNC) next year.

Law enforcement will be drawn from agencies across the state and country to police and monitor the convention. Housing, meals, parking and transportation must be provided for the force by the city. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for private dormitory-style, air-conditioned rooms with beds, shower access, parking and space for bus parking. A cafeteria or on-site food service is also a must, and the housing must be in the greater Milwaukee area.

Proposals will be due April 27, and the winner will be selected on May 16. Small businesses, and minority- and women- owned businesses will get bonus points during the evaluation process, the Business Journal reported.

Milwaukee preparing to house 4,500 police officers for RNC was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.