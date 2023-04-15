Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee Wants 4,500 Police For RNC

City would house additional officers from across the state and country.

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Apr 15th, 2023 10:24 am
Mayor Cavalier Johnson displays a signed RNC framework agreement. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The city of Milwaukee is looking for proposals to house upwards of 4,500 police officers during the Republican National Convention (RNC) next year.

Milwaukee Business Journal reported that security-related contract proposals will be paid through a federal grant. A spokesperson for Mayor Cavalier Johnson said that the grant will be worth at least $50 million. Two years ago, a similar grant helped the city prepare to host the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Many of those funds were allocated before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the DNC being downsized.

Law enforcement will be drawn from agencies across the state and country to police and monitor the convention. Housing, meals, parking and transportation must be provided for the force by the city. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for private dormitory-style, air-conditioned rooms with beds, shower access, parking and space for bus parking. A cafeteria or on-site food service is also a must, and the housing must be in the greater Milwaukee area.

Proposals will be due April 27, and the winner will be selected  on May 16. Small businesses, and minority- and women- owned businesses will get bonus points during the evaluation process, the Business Journal reported.

Milwaukee preparing to house 4,500 police officers for RNC was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.

