Riverwest Pub Crawl Returns April 29

After several years of cancellations, Riverwest Brewery Syndicate is bringing back the fundraiser.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Riverwest Pub Crawl is set to make its return later this month after several years of cancellations.

The on-again-off-again crawl was last held in 2019. In the years that followed, organizers made several efforts to revive the event, but were thwarted by the ongoing pandemic.

Despite another near-cancelation, the crawl is slated to make its long-awaited comeback on Saturday, April 29, thanks to an eleventh-hour effort by the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate. The crawl will run from noon until 7 p.m.

This year’s event will be a stripped-back version of years past — with ticket prices to match. For $10, participants will receive a wristband and access to drink specials at all participating bars and breweries. There will be no T-shirts for the 2023 crawl.

As in previous years, 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Kinship Community Food Center (formerly Riverwest Food Pantry). Donations to the center can also be made directly at participating locations during the crawl.

There is no designated route for the crawl. Rather, attendees are welcome to kick off the crawl at any of the 12 participating establishments.

The event includes Amorphic Beer, Company Brewing, Black Husky Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing Company, The Gig, Club Timbuktu, Two, Art*Bar, Bremen Cafe, Falcon Bowl, Nessun Dorma and The Tracks.

Participants will be able to take advantage of the Five-Three-Brew-One-Two shuttle, a project of the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate that launched last fall. The free shuttle makes stops at five breweries: Black Husky, Company Brewing, Gathering Place, Amorphic and Lakefront Brewery, although the latter is not a part of the crawl.

Riders can hop on at any of the shuttle’s five stops, with the caveat that they treat the driver well and only their beverages in the taprooms. The shuttle runs from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. A full schedule is available online.

Until this year, the event was led by the Kiwanis Club of Metropolitan Milwaukee Nights. The inaugural Riverwest Pub Crawl was held in 2001.

Tickets for the crawl are available for sale in person at Amorphic, 3700 N. Fratney St.; Gathering Place Brewing, 811 E. Vienna Ave.; Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust St. and Company Brewing, 735 E. Center St., or online for pick-up. Tickets can also be purchased the day of at any participating taproom.