Tammy Baldwin Will Run for Reelection

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator makes it official, she will seek third term.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced Wednesday that she will seek reelection, a widely expected move that made official her bid for a third term in 2024.

“I’m committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side,” Baldwin said in a written statement announcing the move. “With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win.”

Baldwin won her first election to the U.S. Senate in 2012, defeating former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson by nearly six percentage points. In 2018, she defeated former Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir by almost 11 percentage points.

At this point in the election cycle, it’s unclear who Republicans will field to run against her, but in a written statement, the National Republican Senatorial Committee offered a glimpse at the message the party may use against her.

“Tammy Baldwin has voted against tougher penalties for violent criminals, stood with Democrats to destroy American energy independence, and rubber-stamped Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s reckless spending at every turn. She’s a reliable vote for the far left, not a senator Wisconsin can count on,” said NRSC spokesperson Tate Mitchell.

While no Republicans have officially declared to run against Baldwin, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer has said he is considering the race. Others who haven’t ruled out a Senate bid include U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Madison businessman and former U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

