The Sugar Maple Turns 15

The Sugar Maple invites you to a quincañera-style bash featuring mariachi, Mexican food, $5 beers and more in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

Scheduled for April 15 at 441 E. Lincoln Ave., the event is modeled after the traditional coming-of-age ceremony for young women of Mexican, Latin American or Caribbean heritage — with a nostalgic nod to fashion trends during the earliest days of the bar, which opened in 2008.

Guests are encouraged to match their attire with the party’s throwback theme, whether that means donning an outfit inspired by the early aughts or dressing up in retro quincañera garb.

In addition to themed decor and specialty cocktails, attendees can expect modern Mexican eats from Troublemakers’ Cocina food truck and live performances by the Mariachi Real Azteca Band and DJ Freakish Nerd.

The event will also showcase 15 craft beers sourced from 15 different breweries, including picks from Milwaukee’s 1840 Brewing Company, Black Husky Brewing, Component Brewing Company, Enlightened Brewing Company, Indeed Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery, Supermoon Beer Company and Vennture Brew Co.

“The Sugar Maple is honored to carry these beers and support the breweries, distilleries, and their families that are an integral part of their communities,” said Adrienne Pierluissi, owner of The Sugar Maple, who also noted that each of the featured breweries “have always offered The Sugar Maple unique and specialty beers that elevate the menu and keep the beer aficionados content.”

In addition to the limited-release beers from featured breweries, The Sugar Maple will be pouring an assortment of its other drafts. All beers will be available at the throwback price of $5 each. A full list of featured beers is available online.

Throughout the past 15 years, The Sugar Maple has grown beyond its initial mission of providing North American-brewed craft beer, into an all-around community hub, regularly hosting a diverse lineup of events including beer releases and brewery showcases, pop-up beer dinners, musical performances, art openings, fundraisers for local non-profits, comedy shows, theater performances and more.

The neighborhood mainstay and craft beer curator has also expanded its drink offerings with mixologists Harrison Browning and Xay Matabele, who joined the team in 2021. Together, the pair created a menu of handcrafted cocktails and mocktails using locally-sourced spirits and housemade juices, syrups and shrubs.

The quincañera will commence at 3 p.m. on April 15. Food from Troublemakers’ will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mariachi Real Azteca Band is set to take the stage at 5 p.m., followed by DJ Freakish Nerd from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.