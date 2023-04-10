On the Bayou Relocates, Pivots to Catering

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On the Bayou is on a new path, following a series of changes throughout the past several months. Moving forward, the business will offer its Cajun and Creole cuisine for catering only.

Chef Gregory Johnson and his wife, Janice, first opened the restaurant, originally called The Big Eazy, at 2053 N. Martin L King Jr Dr., in Bronzeville, back in 2013. After a period of closure, it reopened as On the Bayou in 2018, where it continued for four years, offering po-boys, jambalaya and more for dine-in and takeout, as well as catering.

Last December, the couple closed the King Drive restaurant and moved the business across town with plans to serve upscale comfort food at Nō Studios‘ Skyline Bar + Lounge. But the partnership wasn’t the right fit, according to Janice Johnson.

“It just didn’t click,” she said.

In early 2023, the business made a final move to a commercial kitchen space on the North Side, where the couple now prepares catering orders for events throughout the area.

An online menu includes dozens of options ranging from American-style breakfast to buffet dinners. There’s also a plethora of New Orleans-inspired dishes such as gumbo and crawfish etouffée.

The new arrangement is going well, Janice Johnson said, though she noted that things are a little slow ahead of the upcoming busy season.

In the interim, the couple have been lending a hand to fellow restaurateurs Eric and Deborah Brown, who recently opened Ruby J’s, in the Uptown neighborhood.

“Since we’ve been in business for a little over 10 years, we’re just teaching them the ropes and…spreading a little knowledge that we have learned throughout the restaurant business to make sure that they’re successful,” Janice Johnson said.

A full catering menu for On the Bayou is available online. For more information, or to submit an inquiry, visit the On the Bayou website.

As On The Bayou settles into its new format, Janice Johnson is preparing to revisit an old passion project: Ooh La La Senior Salon. The business has been a long-time goal for Janice Johnson, a graduate of a cosmetology school and nail technician academy.

“I put my dreams and goals and things that I love so much on hold to help with the restaurant business,” she said. “So now, since the restaurant is closed, I can focus more on the things that I really love to do.”

Ooh La La would provide beauty services such as hairstyling and nail care, specifically for elderly people.

Janice Johnson said she felt drawn to the senior community because of their roles in paving the way for future generations. “It’s just so amazing to be able to connect with them,” she said.

She also sees her work as a way to boost morale for seniors, especially those in assisted living communities.

“It’s not always about the money, it’s about the service that you’re giving an individual,” she said. “I really, truly believe that when you look good, you feel good. It’s just something that feeds into their self esteem and makes them feel like, you know, ‘somebody really does care about me.'”

The business is still in its earliest stages, as Janice Johnson applies for grants and reaches out to prospective employees. Once the first salon is up and running, she said she hopes to franchise the concept.