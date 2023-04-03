6 Bus Routes Will Change With BRT Launch
MCTS planning changes to maximize impact of East-West BRT and bus system.
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is planning a handful of route adjustments that will coincide with the launch of the new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service that launches in June.
“The introduction of CONNECT 1 BRT also presents an opportunity to improve the reliability of service on adjacent local routes, to make them easier to understand, and to expand access to jobs,” the transit system said in a March 17 report to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.
Service along the new BRT begins June 4, running east and west between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. The nine-mile route is designed to provide faster, more efficient bus service through a mix of dedicated bus lanes, signal priority and fewer stops. The $55 million transit project is the first of its kind in Milwaukee County, featuring elevated bus platforms allowing level boarding and new transit technologies like real-time bus arrival boards at stops, off-bus fare validators and Battery Electric Buses (BEBs).
The route changes planned for June will affect six existing routes, and create one new route. Some of the system adjustments will occur as the BRT replaces the GoldLine, which runs east and west along the route of the BRT, while other route modifications are for connecting to the new BRT, increases in bus frequency or extended service hours.
“These route changes are in alignment with the MCTS mission to connect our community to jobs, education, and life with essential transit services as well as Milwaukee County’s mission to enhance the quality of life in Milwaukee County through great public service,” according to the MCTS report.
The transit system is planning to hold a series of virtual and in-person meetings about the upcoming route changes. There will also be flyers and audio announcements on the buses and signage at bus stops. The transit system reported that it conducted a “Service and Fare Equity Analysis” of its planned changes and stated, “these changes would not have a disparate impact on minority populations nor a disproportionate burden on low-income populations.”
Route Changes
- GoldLine (Wisconsin – UWM): Most of the current bus service known as the GoldLine will be replaced by the CONNECT 1 BRT and the name will be retired.
- Route 30 (Sherman – Wisconsin): Bus frequency will be increased along Route 30 as it will replace the GoldLine service that ran between Downtown and UW-Milwaukee.
- Waukesha Metro Route 1 (Brookfield): MCTS worked with the City of Waukesha‘s transit system, Waukesha Metro, to extend Waukesha’s Route 1 from Brookfield Square to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center. This route will replace GoldLine Service, and riders will soon be able to pay fares for both transit systems using the same mobile app and fare system.
- Route 21 (North Avenue): Service along this route will be expanded to maintain daily service along N. Downer Ave. Route 21 currently does not run on weekends or during the summer.
- Route 14 (Humboldt – Forest Home): Route 14 will be split up into two separate bus routes. The northern leg of the route will be called Route 14 and the southern leg will in the future be called Route 24. The new route 14 will primarily run along N. Humboldt Blvd. between Bayshore Mall and Downtown, and it will offer a connection to the BRT at the station near the corner of N. Jackson St. and E. Wisconsin Ave.
- New Route 24 (Forest Home): The majority of Route 24 will run along W. Forest Home Ave. It will run between Southridge Mall and the MCTS Administration building, 1942 N. 17th St. It will also offer a connection to the BRT with a station at N. 16th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave.
- BlueLine (Fond du Lac – Mill): The blue line is being shortened so that it ends at Marquette University near the 16th and Wisconsin BRT station.
