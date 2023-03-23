Our members can get two free tickets worth $70 to the "Northern Lights | Southern Nights," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Northern Lights | Southern Nights concert.

Join Present Music for two major world premieres in one evening! Midden Find by Dan Trueman, featuring star Irish fiddler Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh playing the Norwegian Hardanger d’Amore; and a new musical commission performed by multi-genre Brazilian composer, singer, and pianist Clarice Assad.

There will be a short set of duo music from a recent project entitled “The Fate of Bones” by Trueman and Ó Raghalllaigh.

And the Present Music ensemble will explore facets of recent work from other Nordic countries:

From Norway: Kjell Habbestad‘s “Quattro Stazioni,” based upon a traditional tune which has inspired “wild dancing” to a Hardanger fiddle’s “troll-tuning.”

From Iceland: Johann Johannsson‘s “Flight from the City,” a contemplative work with themes of change, mutability, death, rebirth and the elusive nature of beauty.

From Sweden: Emilia Amper‘s infectious “Spelpuma,” featuring a cameo by Present Music favorite Carla Kihlstedt as Nyckelharpa soloist.

This concert is performed in conjunction with MAM’s exhibition, Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890-1980. In-person Present Music ticket holders also receive access to the Milwaukee Art Museum galleries on the day of the performance.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $35 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s) for the Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets.

